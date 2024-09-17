News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Jaye Jayle Releases Reimagined Solo Album 'A Blue Bird Cage'

The first single “Hope Faith County” has been released as a standalone digital single.

By: Sep. 17, 2024
Jaye Jayle Releases Reimagined Solo Album 'A Blue Bird Cage' Image
When Louisville, Kentucky’s Evan Patterson invented the moniker Jaye Jayle, he intended the listener to think that his music was created by an esoteric, unknown singer-songwriter. Those two made-up words, Jaye Jayle, created a visual: A Blue Bird Cage. It’s fitting that this record without his backing band has that title.

The six songs on the 12” vinyl album are presented in a stranded, lonesome, and stripped-down new form. With no backing tracks, synthesizers, or elaborate recording production, A Blue Bird Cage was recorded live in the studio with only a single guitar playing through three amps and Evan’s stunning vocal performance. These songs were originally written to be played with a band, not solo, but the world takes us to unforeseen mysterious places. Some of those times, in some of those places, we wind up alone.

About the album and recording, Evan said “After performing these songs solo every night on a month-long European tour, I felt I needed to document the experience. It’s not that I felt the songs were better than they had been… It was something that I felt compelled to share.” 

Now, the first single “Hope Faith County” has been released as a standalone digital single. The rest of the album will not be available for streaming, nor will it be available in record stores. The 12” vinyl is only available direct from Evan’s new imprint Future Heart Works or at Jaye Jayle’s live shows. The first pressing is a limited edition of 100 green vinyl and 200 black vinyl. Evan has also personally handmade a limited two-color screen print of one of his paintings as a gift of appreciation to the first 120 orders. 

“I became a father six months ago and decided that I wanted to kick off my Future Heart Works imprint by publishing my illustration book and pressing this recording. In the future, I’m also planning to help share work from some of my favorite Louisville musicians and artists”, Evan says.

A Blue Bird Cage is the second release on Evan’s new imprint Future Heart Works. The first release was his handmade 70-page illustration book titled Songs Without Word or Sound. He is calling this outlet an imprint and not a record label because all forms of artwork will be released through Future Heart Works.

Evan has toured, released music, and created art relentlessly over the past 25 years. In his late teens and early 20s with punk hardcore groups The National Acrobat and Breather Resist. Through his 20s and 30s with his longtime band Young Widows (who plan to release a new album next year) and more recently touring both in Jaye Jayle and the Emma Ruth Rundle band. The Jaye Jayle band has just returned from headlining Salt Lake City’s Crucial Fest and will be touring Europe this November. Go see them live and pick up A Blue Bird Cage [or order here].

Jaye Jayle, live:

November 16  Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
November 18  Prague, CZ @ Underdogs
November 19  Leipzig, DE @ Hellraiser
November 20  Warsaw, PL @ Voodoo
November 21  Krakow, PL @ Klub RE
November 22  Linz, AT @ Kapu
November 23  Zwickau, DE @ Mithras Garden Festival
November 24  Oberhausen, DE @ Helvete
November 26  Martigny, CH @ Sunset
November 27  Paris, FR @ Supersonic Records
November 28  London, UK @ The Black Heart
November 29  Lille, FR @ La Malterie
December 01  Haarlem, NL @ Patronaat

A Blue Bird Cage, track list:

  1. Hope Faith County
  2. As Soon As Night
  3. That Snake Bite
  4. Warm Blood and Honey
  5. Ode to Betsy
  6. Pull Me Back to Hell

Photo credit: Der Fotoautomat



