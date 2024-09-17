Jaye Jayle Releases Reimagined Solo Album 'A Blue Bird Cage'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



When Louisville, Kentucky’s Evan Patterson invented the moniker Jaye Jayle, he intended the listener to think that his music was created by an esoteric, unknown singer-songwriter. Those two made-up words, Jaye Jayle, created a visual: A Blue Bird Cage. It’s fitting that this record without his backing band has that title.

The six songs on the 12” vinyl album are presented in a stranded, lonesome, and stripped-down new form. With no backing tracks, synthesizers, or elaborate recording production, A Blue Bird Cage was recorded live in the studio with only a single guitar playing through three amps and Evan’s stunning vocal performance. These songs were originally written to be played with a band, not solo, but the world takes us to unforeseen mysterious places. Some of those times, in some of those places, we wind up alone.

About the album and recording, Evan said “After performing these songs solo every night on a month-long European tour, I felt I needed to document the experience. It’s not that I felt the songs were better than they had been… It was something that I felt compelled to share.”

Now, the first single “Hope Faith County” has been released as a standalone digital single. The rest of the album will not be available for streaming, nor will it be available in record stores. The 12” vinyl is only available direct from Evan’s new imprint Future Heart Works or at Jaye Jayle’s live shows. The first pressing is a limited edition of 100 green vinyl and 200 black vinyl. Evan has also personally handmade a limited two-color screen print of one of his paintings as a gift of appreciation to the first 120 orders.

“I became a father six months ago and decided that I wanted to kick off my Future Heart Works imprint by publishing my illustration book and pressing this recording. In the future, I’m also planning to help share work from some of my favorite Louisville musicians and artists”, Evan says.

A Blue Bird Cage is the second release on Evan’s new imprint Future Heart Works. The first release was his handmade 70-page illustration book titled Songs Without Word or Sound. He is calling this outlet an imprint and not a record label because all forms of artwork will be released through Future Heart Works.

Evan has toured, released music, and created art relentlessly over the past 25 years. In his late teens and early 20s with punk hardcore groups The National Acrobat and Breather Resist. Through his 20s and 30s with his longtime band Young Widows (who plan to release a new album next year) and more recently touring both in Jaye Jayle and the Emma Ruth Rundle band. The Jaye Jayle band has just returned from headlining Salt Lake City’s Crucial Fest and will be touring Europe this November. Go see them live and pick up A Blue Bird Cage [or order here].

Jaye Jayle, live:

November 16 Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

November 18 Prague, CZ @ Underdogs

November 19 Leipzig, DE @ Hellraiser

November 20 Warsaw, PL @ Voodoo

November 21 Krakow, PL @ Klub RE

November 22 Linz, AT @ Kapu

November 23 Zwickau, DE @ Mithras Garden Festival

November 24 Oberhausen, DE @ Helvete

November 26 Martigny, CH @ Sunset

November 27 Paris, FR @ Supersonic Records

November 28 London, UK @ The Black Heart

November 29 Lille, FR @ La Malterie

December 01 Haarlem, NL @ Patronaat

A Blue Bird Cage, track list:

Hope Faith County As Soon As Night That Snake Bite Warm Blood and Honey Ode to Betsy Pull Me Back to Hell

Photo credit: Der Fotoautomat

