Jason Taylor Releases New Single 'Feelin' Me' Alongside Remastered EP CREATION CREATOR

'Feelin' Me' was released Via Mi5/Universal Music Group.

Los Angeles--based, New York-raised singer, songwriter, and guitarist Jason Taylor has released his new single "Feelin' Me" and the remastered, re-released version of his "Creation Creator" EP through Mi5/UMG. The eagerly-anticipated release marks Taylor's long-awaited major-label debut. To date, the single has also spent over ten weeks on international radio charts in the lead up to the release.

Stream "Creation Creator" Here

Produced by Darryl Swann (Macy Gray, John Frusciante, Rick Rubin), "Feelin' Me" unfurls Taylor's enigmatic sound - a blend of rock, adult contemporary, and indie. Over a whirling backdrop of melodic acoustic guitar, crisp production, and electronic elements, Taylor's music draws on the blues-tinged pop of John Mayer and the vocal range and pristine falsetto of John Legend.

Taylor strives to make music that speaks to the deeper side of humanity. With a passion to use his talents to make a difference, themes of spirituality, personal growth, and overcoming hardship underpin much of his lyricism. Having overcome hardship himself, including a challenging childhood and later in life, a serious neck injury, his music is as raw as it is real, and "Feelin' Me" is no exception.

"You've got to get in to get out of the matrix. The inside is as vast as the outside. Who would you be if you were not in battle with yourself?" - Jason Taylor on "Feelin' Me"

A lifelong guitar player, Taylor fondly recalls ditching his job at age 19 to attend famed singer-guitarist John Mayer's "Mayercraft Carrier" festival. It was a radical step toward realizing his dreams and becoming the musician he is today. Prior to catching the attention of Mi5 Recordings, Taylor cut his teeth performing with the likes of O.A.R and Guster, and honing his smooth, funk-driven guitar style. A seasoned road performer, Taylor also has four West Coast tours under his belt, including performances at Lightning in a Bottle and Oregon Eclipse Festival.

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You