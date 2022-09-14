Jason Carter Announces New Album 'Lowdown Hoedown'

Heavily-awarded and universally-loved fiddle player Jason Carter has spent years collaborating with a laundry list of all-time great musicians across a multitude of genres-not to mention his three decades as a member of the Del McCoury Band and being a founding member of the Travelin' McCourys-but, never before have all of his friends, from all those years, joined Carter on his own solo album. That is, until now.

On Nov 4, 2022, Carter will release Lowdown Hoedown, a thirteen-song collection featuring Carter's own, rich vocals and red-hot fiddling backed up by a stunning lineup of musicians whom he calls friends. Imagine that Carter is throwing the pickin' party of the century and we're all invited to join in.

The guests? Well, there's Dierks Bentley, Aiofe O'Donovan, Vince Gill, Billy Strings, Sarah Jarosz, Jon Fishman, Marty Stuart, and that's barely scratching the surface. The multitude of guests speaks not only to Carter's long-known stellar musicianship but also to his personality, lighting up the backstage hangs of music festivals nationwide.

Today, Carter shared the opening track from Lowdown Hoedown, "King of the Hill," a Bruce Hornsby tune that features Sam Bush on mandolin, Jerry Douglas on dobro, Russ Carson on banjo, Dennis Crouch on Bass, and Cody Kilby, Carter's longtime Travelin' McCourys bandmate, on guitar.

"The story is about a guy who is unhappy with his job and relates to it like a prison. I think it made a great bluegrass song," says Carter, who was introduced to the song by Kilby. "This was the first song we recorded for the record and the band knocked it out of the park."

Fans can hear "King of the Hill" now below and pre-order or pre-save Lowdown Hoedown ahead of its release at this link.

Last night, Carter took to the stage at the world-famous Station Inn in Nashville, Tennessee, to stretch out this new batch of songs for the first time at the Bluegrass Situation's 10th Anniversary Party.

Joining him and the band of Cody Kilby, Cory Walker, Ashby Frank, and Alan Bartram at the beloved Bluegrass venue were Ronnie and Rob of The Travelin' McCourys, David Grier, Kyle Tuttle, Vince Herman, Shelby Means, Brenna MacMillan, Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, Michael Cleveland, and Ketch Secor. To see a list of Carter's upcoming tour dates with Del McCoury Band and the Travelin' McCourys.

Listen to the new single here: