Janet Jackson Playing Exclusive New Las Vegas Residency

Five-time GRAMMY®️ Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame®️ Inductee Janet Jackson, has announced her all-new Las Vegas residency and venue debut at Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas launching New Year’s Week.

On the heels of her highly successful "Together Again" Tour, the megastar will bring JANET JACKSON: LAS VEGAS to the one-of-a-kind venue for back-to-back performances beginning Monday, December 30, 2024, and on New Year’s Eve, Tuesday, December 31, 2024, with eight additional performances set for 2025 including Valentine’s Day Weekend. Tickets to all ten performances will be available for purchase starting Wednesday, August 28, 2024, at 10 a.m. PT on AXS.com. The highly-anticipated shows are presented by AEG Presents.

“Janet Jackson is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in pop music,” said Bobby Reynolds, Senior Vice President, AEG Presents Las Vegas. “We could not be more thrilled to close out 2024 with her return to the Las Vegas Strip and her venue debut at our award-winning Resorts World Theatre, and to kick off 2025 with a run of sure-to-be-unforgettable shows. This is a residency fans won’t want to miss.”

Jackson’s performances at Resorts World Theatre will bring world-class attitude, starpower, and the experience of a lifetime for fans from around the world.

The 2024-2025 performance dates of JANET JACKSON: LAS VEGAS going on sale Wednesday, August 28, 2024, at 10 a.m. PT include:

December 2024: 30, 31

January 2025: 3, 4

February 2025: 5, 7, 8, 12, 14, 15

The 5,000-capacity theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, exclusively programmed and operated by Concerts West / AEG Presents, is a state-of-the-art, multi-level venue designed by the award-winning international design firm, Scéno Plus. The intimate venue, with the furthest seat only 150 feet from the stage, features unparalleled comfort, unobstructed sightlines, and an unmatched spatial audio experience through more than 200 L-Acoustics speakers powered by L-ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound technology. For the second year in a row, Resorts World Theatre was named the world’s highest-grossing venue under 5,000 capacity on Billboard’s Annual Top Grossing Venues list for 2023. Based on reporting from November 1, 2022, to September 30, 2023, the 5,000-seat venue scored No. 1 on the 2023 year-end boxscore chart.

ABOUT JANET JACKSON

Janet Jackson is one of the most influential entertainers of the modern era. Her music has won her 5 GRAMMY® Awards, 2 Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe Award, a nomination for an Academy Award along with dozens of American Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards. She has received accolades as an actress as well including the NAACP Best Supporting Actor award. Janet is a published author, dancer, businessperson, philanthropist and one of biggest-selling artists in popular music history. With sales of over 180 million records worldwide, Janet Jackson stands as one of the best-selling artists of all time with a string of hits that have left an indelible impression on pop culture. She is the record holder for the biggest selling debut tour in history and is the first woman to debut in the Top 10 of the Hot 100 charts. She also stands as one of only four artists to have a #1 album for four successive decades alongside Barbra Streisand, Bruce Springsteen and U2. Even today she continues to make an undeniable impact. In 2018, her last single, “Made for Now” with Daddy Yankee, released by her own Rhythm Nation Records, hit #1 on the Dance Clubs Songs chart making it her 20th single on the chart in the span of her career. In 2019, she was inducted the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame alongside her brothers and in that same year her critically acclaimed Las Vegas residency, “Metamorphosis” closed out to record breaking ticket sales with only 18 dates at the Park MGM's Park Theater. As reported by Billboard Boxscore, the legendary singer, dancer, songwriter, producer, and actress is among the biggest Vegas performers of this decade, ahead of Celine Dion (2011), Britney Spears (2013) and the Backstreet Boys (2017). Her critically acclaimed and award winning documentary “Janet Jackson.” brought in over 20 million viewers in one week.

On February 4, 2021, Janet Jackson’s iconic mega platinum-selling third album Control turned 35. The album also returned to the top of the charts, hitting #1 on the Apple Top 40 US Pop Album chart. Led by five chart-busting hit singles — “What Have You Done for Me Lately,” “Nasty,” “Control,” “When I Think Of You,” —with their complementary, tightly choreographed music videos — and “Let’s Wait Awhile,” Control became Jackson’s first No. 1 Pop album. The album also made Billboard chart history for having the longest continuous run on the Hot 100 with singles from one album, ultimately tallying a remarkable 65 consecutive weeks from that perch. To date, Control has sold more than 10 million copies worldwide.

In 2023, her highly successful "Together Again" tour became the icon’s highest selling trek of her career which featured 36 sold out shows and received rave reviews from fans and press. Okayplayer said “Janet has still got it, serving as our beloved sex symbol, superstar, and Queen of Pop that no one has come close to emulating.” The Chicago Tribune confirmed, “Being a performer, a showstopper, a true delight is not just what Janet Jackson does. It is who she is.” And the Boston Globe claimed, “Jackson is a killer live act.”

She recently completed a 35-city extension of the "Together Again" tour that kicked off June 2024 and will launch the European leg September 2024.

Photo credit: Courtesy Janet Jackson / AEG Presents Las Vegas

Comments