Janet Devlin Releases Cover of 'Kiss' by Prince

The track is from her new EP, out November 19.

Oct. 15, 2021  
Following the acclaim of her 2020 album Confessional, Janet Devlin releases a spellbinding cover of Prince's classic "Kiss". Following the same unapologetic honesty that defined her previous single "Place Called Home," "Kiss" is the second release from her much-anticipated forthcoming EP It's Not That Deep.

Janet chose to cover this track as she was initially drawn to the charisma and attitude Prince instilled in his iconic original version. She says, "It's the perfect amount of energy married with the perfect amount of sass," while acknowledging that hers is a little more stripped back saying, "just like my interpretation of the track, I'm a little more subtle than full-on Prince sass."

The recording of "Kiss" was a happy accident. As Janet was working on the version for her popular YouTube channel, it morphed into something really special. A standout among her catalogue of covers, the track follows the ethos of It's Not That Deep. Teasing the new EP Janet expressed, "I wanted to present my more playful side with my own sonic spin on this track, as it's a hint of where I'm going next musically."

Listen to the new recording here:


