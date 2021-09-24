Janelle Monáe and the African American Policy Forum Release 'Say Her Name'

The African American Policy Forum (AAPF), Professor Kimberlé Crenshaw, Eight-time Grammy® award nominee Janelle Monáe, Wondaland Records and 15 other black, female artists and activists released the single and lyric video for "Say Her Name" with the goal of providing the AAPF and the #SayHerName Mothers Network with the platform to tell their stories. The song is being released ahead of International Daughter's Day on Sunday, September 26, 2021.

In the wake of the murder of George Floyd and the killing of Breonna Taylor, Janelle was inspired to revisit this protest anthem for the "Say Her Name" social movement founded by Kimberlé Crenshaw that called attention to the Black women and girls whose deaths at the hands of law enforcement have been silenced.

The song honors Rekia Boyd, Latasha Nicole Walton, Atatiana Jefferson, Kendra James, Priscilla Slater, Yuvette Henderson, Renee Davis, Kyam Livingston, Cynthia Fields, Kindra Chapman, India Kager, Shelly Frey, LaJuana Phillips, Kisha Michael, Dannette Daniels, Crystal Ragland, Pamela Turner, Latandra Ellington, Crystalline Barnes, Korryn Gaines, Michelle Cusseaux, India Cummings, Sandra Bland, Symone Marshall, Yvette Smith, Margaret Mitchell, Mya Hall, Tyisha Miller, Alesia Thomas, Kayla Moore, Alberta Spruill, Breonna Taylor, Aiyana Stanley-Jones, Nizah Morris, LaTanya Haggerty, Layleen Polanco, Shereese Francis, Sheneque Proctor, April Webster, Kathryn Johnston, Michelle Shirley, India Beaty, Tanisha Anderson, Sandy Guardiola, Shukri Ali Said, Duanna Johnson, Eleanor Bumpurs, Jessica Williams, Sarah Riggins, Charleena Lyles, Sharmel Edwards, Deborah Danner, Joyce Curnell, Natasha McKenna, Darnesha Harris, Pearlie Golden, Miriam Carey and Tarika Wilson.

The 17-minute single features Kimberlé Crenshaw, Janelle Monáe, Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, Chlöe x Halle, Tierra Whack, Isis V., Zoë Kravitz, Brittany Howard, Asiahn, Mj Rodriguez, Jovian Zayne, Angela Rye, Nikole Hannah-Jones, Brittany Packnett Cunningham and Alicia Garza.

The African American Policy Forum, alongside the Center for Intersectionality and Social Policy Studies at Columbia Law School, founded the #SayHerName campaign in December 2014 to elevate the names and stories of Black women, girls, and femmes who have too often been invisible victims of police violence.

