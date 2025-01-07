Janelle Monáe To Receive Vanguard Spotlight Award at Costume Designers Guild Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Costume Designers Guild has announced that award-winning songwriter, musician and actor Janelle Monáe will be honored with the second annual Vanguard Spotlight Award at the 27th CDGA (Costume Designers Guild Awards).

Celebrating a trailblazer who ignites the imaginations of cognoscenti and audiences alike, the Costume Designers Guild Vanguard Spotlight Award is a tribute to a performing artist who sets new standards in their arena, not only for their outstanding achievements but also for their courage as a visionary that serves as an inspiration to us all.

Monáe has established themself as an icon in every medium they have entered throughout their career, making their mark on music, acting, and fashion. Their bold, distinct style has made them a standout, whether on stage or on the red carpet. This year’s Costume Designers Guild Vanguard Spotlight Award honors their distinct style vision and makes them the second-ever recipient of the award following last year’s inaugural honoree Billie Eilish.

On December 13th, the Costume Designers Guild revealed the official nominees in nine categories for the 27th CDGA. Additional honorees announced for this year’s event include Zoe Saldaña for the Spotlight Award, Jenny Beavan for the Career Achievement Award, and Salvador Perez for the Distinguished Service Award. The annual awards ceremony will take place live on Thursday, February 6 at The Ebell of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California. The CDGA is the one night a year when the attention of the world turns to costume design. Actors, filmmakers, costume designers and artists come together to celebrate.

Western Costume returns as a Premiere Sponsor of the 27th CDGA. The host, presenters and additional sponsors and honorees will be announced in the coming weeks. For more information on the awards show, please visit the CDGA on X, Instagram and Facebook.

JANELLE MONÁE – 2025 VANGUARD SPOTLIGHT AWARD RECIPIENT

Janelle Monáe is a dynamic artist fusing soul, funk, new wave, and Southern hip-hop with a theatrical retro-futuristic sound. The Grammy-nominated singer/rapper, songwriter, and producer emerged from Atlanta's underground scene with science fiction-themed music exploring subjects such as oppression, identity, and liberation.

Monáe's acclaimed trilogy of albums -- The ArchAndroid (2010), The Electric Lady (2013), and Dirty Computer (2018) -- all reached the Top 20, featuring gold-certified singles like "Tightrope," "Yoga," and "Make Me Feel." Their fourth album, The Age of Pleasure (2023) celebrates the African diaspora with grooves from Jamaica, Nigeria, and Atlanta. Dirty Computer (2018) and The Age of Pleasure (2023) each earned Album of the Year Grammy nominations.

Growing up in Kansas City, Kansas, Monáe studied musical theater in New York before moving to Atlanta. They founded the Wondaland Arts Society and self-released The Audition, catching the attention of Outkast's Big Boi. Monáe's official debut, The Chase EP (2007), introduced the futuristic Metropolis concept and character Cindi Mayweather.

After Monáe's feature on Fun's number one pop hit "We Are Young" received multiple Grammy nominations, they returned with The Electric Lady (2013) which featured collaborations with Prince, Erykah Badu, and Miguel. In 2015, Monáe moved Wondaland to Atlantic Records and released the EP Wondaland Presents: The Eephus.

Monáe has balanced music with a successful acting career, starring in Moonlight, Hidden Figures, Antebellum, Glass Onion and the series Homecoming. Monáe's sci-fi collection The Memory Librarian became a New York Times bestseller in 2022. They came out as pansexual in 2018 and nonbinary in 2022.

THE COSTUME DESIGNERS GUILD

The Costume Designers Guild, IATSE Local 892, is a Labor Union formed for the promotion and protection of the art of costume design. Members include, costume designers, assistant costume designers, and illustrators, who use their artistry and technical expertise to create believable characters within the narratives of motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos, and other media. Over 1,200 members strong, the CDG is a proud affiliate of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE).

