Jamie Miller Shares 'Maybe Next Time'

International pop music sensation Jamie Miller has released his highly anticipated single "Maybe Next Time" via BMG. The soaring single details the aftermath of a major disappointment and the heartache that comes with it. Prior to release, the song garnered over 31K pre-saves and 15M views on TikTok.

"This song marks a new chapter in my life, one where I've learned to trust myself and the journey I'm on. The lyrics delve into the heartache we've all felt in one way or another - the longing for a love that's just out of reach," shares Jamie.

"I hope to share with my fans the belief that there's always a chance for redemption and growth. Here's to hoping that next time is the time we all find what we're searching for."

Alongside the track, Jamie shares the music video directed by Nayip Ramos (Camila Cabello, Charli D'Amelio, Post Malone). The video follows Jamie as he searches for a love lost.

Jamie Miller came from humble beginnings in working-class Wales and rose to prominence as a singer-songwriter in 2017. He has since achieved meteoric success with over 1 billion global streams and widespread acclaim from People, Billboard, The Huffington Post, and artists such as Kelly Clarkson, P!nk, Sam Smith, Jennifer Hudson, BLACKPINK, and many others.

To date, the Los Angeles-based artist has released one EP, Broken Memories (2022), and a handful of singles. In 2021, his single "Here's Your Perfect," pushed him even further into the limelight earning over 300M streams and charting at number 100 on the Spotify Top 200 and number two on Spotify's Global Viral Chart.

Additionally, the hit single spent 13 weeks on the Billboard Global 200 EX Chart (#106) and spent two months in the Global Top 100 on YouTube Music (#37).

There is much more to come from Jamie Miller in the coming months!

Photo by Caleb Shane