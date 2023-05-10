Jamie Miller Shares 'Maybe Next Time'

Alongside the track, Jamie shares the music video directed by Nayip Ramos (Camila Cabello, Charli D’Amelio, Post Malone).

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

POPULAR

Shania Twain's Global QUEEN OF ME Tour Kicked Off Last Night Photo 1 Shania Twain's Global QUEEN OF ME Tour Kicked Off Last Night
Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: Where to Hear THE LITTLE MERMAID, SHUCKED Albums & Mor Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: What to Watch
Exclusive: Hear Rachel Burns' Bring on Her 'Broadway Blues' Sound For 'Mansplainin'' Photo 3 Exclusive: Hear Rachel Burns' Bring on Her 'Broadway Blues' Sound For 'Mansplainin''
Album Review: Some Troubadours Are Ladies & Vice Versa, As Carmen Cusack Shows Us On Her N Photo 4 LAY YOUR HANDS On Carmen Cusack's New Album Right Now

Album Review: Some Troubadours Are Ladies & Vice Versa, As Carmen Cusack Shows Us On Her New Album LAY YOUR HANDS ON ME

International pop music sensation Jamie Miller has released his highly anticipated single "Maybe Next Time" via BMG. The soaring single details the aftermath of a major disappointment and the heartache that comes with it. Prior to release, the song garnered over 31K pre-saves and 15M views on TikTok.

"This song marks a new chapter in my life, one where I've learned to trust myself and the journey I'm on. The lyrics delve into the heartache we've all felt in one way or another - the longing for a love that's just out of reach," shares Jamie.

"I hope to share with my fans the belief that there's always a chance for redemption and growth. Here's to hoping that next time is the time we all find what we're searching for."

Alongside the track, Jamie shares the music video directed by Nayip Ramos (Camila Cabello, Charli D'Amelio, Post Malone). The video follows Jamie as he searches for a love lost.

Jamie Miller came from humble beginnings in working-class Wales and rose to prominence as a singer-songwriter in 2017. He has since achieved meteoric success with over 1 billion global streams and widespread acclaim from People, Billboard, The Huffington Post, and artists such as Kelly Clarkson, P!nk, Sam Smith, Jennifer Hudson, BLACKPINK, and many others.

To date, the Los Angeles-based artist has released one EP, Broken Memories (2022), and a handful of singles. In 2021, his single "Here's Your Perfect," pushed him even further into the limelight earning over 300M streams and charting at number 100 on the Spotify Top 200 and number two on Spotify's Global Viral Chart.

Additionally, the hit single spent 13 weeks on the Billboard Global 200 EX Chart (#106) and spent two months in the Global Top 100 on YouTube Music (#37).

There is much more to come from Jamie Miller in the coming months!

Photo by Caleb Shane



RELATED STORIES - Music

Tristan Tritt Releases New Single Nervous System Overload Photo
Tristan Tritt Releases New Single 'Nervous System Overload'

Tritt’s intention was to create an unpredictable rock track to help portray the chaos and feeling of anxiety. Co-produced by Steven Patrick Wilson and Kelly Paige, and co-written by Wilson, Paige, and Tristan Tritt, the song delves into the overwhelming influence of social media on our daily lives.

Nymphlord Releases Debut Single Stinks 4 Lyfe Photo
Nymphlord Releases Debut Single 'Stinks 4 Lyfe'

Raised in the wooded foothills of Northern California, Nymphlord bubbled up from a unique brew of 90's alt rock, misty bush-whacked trail walks, Britney Spears crop tops, dog bites turned scars, and dust-covered pom poms. A singer-songwriter and producer, Nymphlord developed her grating but ethereal sound.

Lukas Nelson & POTR Share New Song Alcohallelujah Photo
Lukas Nelson & POTR Share New Song 'Alcohallelujah'

Nelson and the band will continue to tour through this year in celebration of the new album, including a nine-show run across the UK and Ireland in June, as well as an extensive headline tour this summer into the fall—additional details to be announced soon. The forthcoming run will include select dates with Tedeschi Trucks Band in September.

William The Conqueror Share New Single The Puppet and the Puppeteer Photo
William The Conqueror Share New Single 'The Puppet and the Puppeteer'

The track is the follow-up to last month's single 'Somebody Else.' Produced by the band in a playground of vintage gear and mixed by Barny Barnicott (Arctic Monkeys, Sam Fender, Kasabian), the ten tracks on Excuse Me While I Vanish marry earworm tunes with insistent, imperious, soaring rock shapes. Plus, check out tour dates!


From This Author - Michael Major

ABC to Profile Elizabeth Taylor on SUPERSTAR SeriesABC to Profile Elizabeth Taylor on SUPERSTAR Series
decker. Shares New Single 'Supernovae'decker. Shares New Single 'Supernovae'
Bright Eyes Announce Third Wave of Companion ReleasesBright Eyes Announce Third Wave of Companion Releases
Video: Ashnikko Prepares for Battle in Cinematic 'WEEDKILLER' VideoVideo: Ashnikko Prepares for Battle in Cinematic 'WEEDKILLER' Video

Videos

Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj Video
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE Video
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE
Watch BLACKPINK on CARPOOL KARAOKE With James Corden Video
Watch BLACKPINK on CARPOOL KARAOKE With James Corden
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
PARADE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO