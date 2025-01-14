James and the Cold Gun Share Electrifying New Single 'Guessing Games'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cardiff-based rock outfit James and the Cold Gun—dubbed "South Wales' loudest group"—have just dropped their electrifying new track, "Guessing Games," signaling the arrival of their much-anticipated sophomore album Face in the Mirror, set for release on April 25th via Loosegroove Records. Founded by Stone Gossard (Pearl Jam) and Regan Hagar (Malfunkshun, Brad, Satchel), Loosegroove has been a key platform for the band’s unique brand of high-octane garage-punk.

In exciting news, James and the Cold Gun are hitting the road in the US this week, kicking off an exhilarating tour alongside the phenomenal Highly Suspect. This tour promises to be an unmissable live experience, with both bands bringing raw, electrifying energy to audiences across the country. Fans can expect a dynamic and unforgettable show, as James and the Cold Gun showcase their new music, including "Guessing Games," alongside more new songs from their upcoming album, Face in the Mirror, as well as some of their earlier tracks.

Produced by the band and mixed by legendary producer Brendan O'Brien (Soundgarden, AC/DC, Pearl Jam, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stone Temple Pilots, Incubus), Face in the Mirror was recorded at Seattle’s iconic Studio Litho and The Garage. The album marks a major leap forward for the band, showcasing their exhilarating growth while maintaining the raw energy that has earned them rave reviews from NME, Kerrang!, Rock Sound, BBC Radio One, KEXP Seattle, and more.

"James and the Cold Gun are a shot of pure adrenaline," says Gossard, who immediately signed the band after hearing them on KEXP Seattle and recognizing their undeniable potential. "Guessing Games," which forms part of the album’s tracklist, is a perfect example of that raw, unfiltered energy—fusing influences from Britpop, indie, and classic rock bands like Primal Scream and Stone Temple Pilots. Lead vocalist James Joseph shares, "It was written near the end of the album process and felt like an outlier—more melodic and atmospheric. Stone really connected with it, and we ended up layering more guitars and adding new bassist Gaby Elise on backing vocals to give it even more punch."

Following the success of their earlier singles, the band’s profile has been steadily rising. From their inclusion in Apple Music's Rockstars of 2023 Predictions to playing sold-out shows with Duff McKagan and Thunderpussy, as well as supporting Pearl Jam and Guns N' Roses at BST Hyde Park, James and the Cold Gun are quickly becoming one of rock's most electrifying new acts.

The album is a blend of dynamic, garage-driven rock with moments of introspective clarity. From the thrashing energy of "Cut the Breaks"—a fast-paced track that harks back to the band's early roots—to the soaring introspection of "Above the Lake," featuring James Biss on lead vocals, and the title track "Face in the Mirror," which embodies both a call to arms and a reflection of self-realization, Face in the Mirror demonstrates the band's evolving musical landscape.

Having gone from writing songs in a Cardiff garage to performing in front of massive crowds in less than three years, the band’s meteoric rise has been nothing short of spectacular. With Loosegroove Records backing them, James and the Cold Gun are poised to take their blistering garage-rock sound to new heights.

Their rise has been fueled by a relentless energy on and off the stage, and the forthcoming Face in the Mirror album captures this frenetic drive in a way that is both thrilling and captivating. True to form, the album delivers on all fronts: hooky rhythms, infectious choruses, and irresistible riffs that make it impossible to stay still.

As their fan base continues to grow, James and the Cold Gun are set to hit the road once again—bringing their raw and unbridled energy to fans across the globe. With Face in the Mirror as their calling card, the future looks incredibly bright for this rising force in rock music.

James and the Cold Gun Tour Dates with Highly Suspect:

01/17 - Fayetteville, AR, JJ's Live

01/18 - Dallas, TX, The Factory in Deep Ellum

01/19 - New Orleans, LA, Orpheum Theater

01/21 - Mobile, AL, Soul Kitchen Music Hall

01/23 - Columbus, OH, The Bluestone

01/24 - Indianapolis, IN, Egyptian Room

01/25 - Grand Rapids, MI, 20 Monroe Live

01/26 - Louisville, KY, Paristown Music Hall

01/28 - Knoxville, TN, The Mill & Mine

01/30 - Raleigh, NC, The Ritz

01/31 - Charlotte, NC, The Fillmore

02/01 - North Myrtle Beach, SC, House of Blues - Myrtle Beach

02/04 - Lexington, KY, Manchester Music Hall

02/06 - Cincinnati, OH, Andrew J Brady Music Center

02/07 - Huntsville, AL, Mars Music Hall

02/08 - Pelham, TN, The Caverns

02/11 - Asheville, NC, The Orange Peel

02/13 - Charleston, SC, Charleston Music Hall

02/14 - Lake Buena Vista, FL, House of Blues - Orlando

02/15 - Lake Buena Vista, FL, House of Blues - Orlando

PHOTO CREDIT: LUKE SHADRICK

