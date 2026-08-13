Weakened Friends to Release LIVE FROM HELL LP, Tour With Menzingers Sept 25

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WEAKENED FRIENDS will release LIVE FROM HELL, a double-live album recorded at The Sinclair in Boston, MA, on September 25. The record will be pressed in a limited run exclusively for independently owned record stores rather than sold directly by the band or at live shows. Alongside the announcement, the band shared a video for the live version of Lightspeed from the album, shot by Justin Labaddie and Katya Veber and edited by Bob Sweeney. In September, WEAKENED FRIENDS will begin a North American tour with The Menzingers and Hot Water Music.

Fans will not be able to get the record from the band or at their shows. Instead, a super-limited run of the LP is being pressed exclusively for independently owned record stores across the country. The label says the release 'wanted to create something special and tangible for fans while also supporting the independent record stores that have supported artists like Weakened Friends and labels like us for decades.'

Sonia Sturino explains further:

'We're living in a world where 'content' is prioritized over art, where AI is rotting brains and boiling oceans. We're so sick of it, so this release needed to be as far removed from that narrative as possible. We wanted to create something special and tangible for fans while also supporting the independent record stores that have supported artists like us for decades.'

Tour Dates

09.25 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

09.26 - Austin, TX - Emo's

09.27 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

09.29 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

09.30 - Fort Collins, CO - Washington's

10.02 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater

10.03 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

10.04 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory - North Park

10.06 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

10.08 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

10.09 - Eugene, OR - WOW Hall

10.10 - Seattle, WA - Neptune

10.11 - Vancouver, BC - The Pearl

10.13 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre

10.16 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

10.17 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

11.01 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)

11.03 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

11.04 - Richmond, VA - The National

11.06 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

11.07 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

11.08 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

11.10 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

11.11 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theatre

11.13 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

11.14 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

11.15 - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre

11.17 - Rochester, NY - Anthology

11.19 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

11.20 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

11.21 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

11.22 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

The tour is scheduled to run from September 25 through November 22, with stops including San Antonio, Denver, Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago, Toronto and a November 21 date in Boston, where the live album was recorded, before closing at Brooklyn Paramount.

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