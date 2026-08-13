Weakened Friends to Release LIVE FROM HELL LP, Tour With Menzingers Sept 25
The record was captured live at The Sinclair in Boston and will bypass streaming exclusives for indie retailers.
WEAKENED FRIENDS will release LIVE FROM HELL, a double-live album recorded at The Sinclair in Boston, MA, on September 25. The record will be pressed in a limited run exclusively for independently owned record stores rather than sold directly by the band or at live shows. Alongside the announcement, the band shared a video for the live version of Lightspeed from the album, shot by Justin Labaddie and Katya Veber and edited by Bob Sweeney. In September, WEAKENED FRIENDS will begin a North American tour with The Menzingers and Hot Water Music.
Fans will not be able to get the record from the band or at their shows. Instead, a super-limited run of the LP is being pressed exclusively for independently owned record stores across the country. The label says the release 'wanted to create something special and tangible for fans while also supporting the independent record stores that have supported artists like Weakened Friends and labels like us for decades.'
Sonia Sturino explains further:
'We're living in a world where 'content' is prioritized over art, where AI is rotting brains and boiling oceans. We're so sick of it, so this release needed to be as far removed from that narrative as possible. We wanted to create something special and tangible for fans while also supporting the independent record stores that have supported artists like us for decades.'
Tour Dates
09.25 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger
09.26 - Austin, TX - Emo's
09.27 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
09.29 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
09.30 - Fort Collins, CO - Washington's
10.02 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater
10.03 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco
10.04 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory - North Park
10.06 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall
10.08 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall
10.09 - Eugene, OR - WOW Hall
10.10 - Seattle, WA - Neptune
10.11 - Vancouver, BC - The Pearl
10.13 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre
10.16 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
10.17 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
11.01 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)
11.03 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle
11.04 - Richmond, VA - The National
11.06 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall
11.07 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
11.08 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom
11.10 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
11.11 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theatre
11.13 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
11.14 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed
11.15 - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre
11.17 - Rochester, NY - Anthology
11.19 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
11.20 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
11.21 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner
11.22 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount
The tour is scheduled to run from September 25 through November 22, with stops including San Antonio, Denver, Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago, Toronto and a November 21 date in Boston, where the live album was recorded, before closing at Brooklyn Paramount.