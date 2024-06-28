Jake Wesley Rogers Returns With New Single 'Loser'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rising pop sensation Jake Wesley Rogers returns with his new single, “Loser.” Bristling with sparkling harmonies, the soaring anthem is a rousing statement from one of this era’s most exciting voices.

"'Loser' feels like everything I have ever wanted to say — that somehow, some way, the loser will win in the end,” Rogers said of his defiant new single. “The disenfranchised, the crestfallen, the outcast will save the day. It may not be in our lifetime, but one day. I truly believe good will win. Love will take the place of fear. It’s in every movie I grew up watching — Harry Potter, The Princess Diaries, Finding Nemo. The most unlikely is chosen to be the hero. The person that everyone thinks will fail, actually saves the world." It's a message he took to heart: "This is my eternal philosophy, this is my cosmic truth, what I truly believe to my core: in the end, the loser will win."

First discovered by Justin Tranter in 2020, Rogers’ rise to stardom began the following year when Apple Music’s Zane Lowe debuted “Middle of Love” and called him “wildly talented.” That opinion was soon shared by countless tastemakers including People, Billboard, Rolling Stone, American Songwriter, PAPER, and Vogue. He then made a whole new army of fans with the release of his 2021 Pluto EP, a run of North American tour dates supporting Panic! At The Disco, and unforgettable performances on Good Morning America, The Late Late Show With James Corden, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and Late Night With Seth Meyers.

In 2022, Rogers shared his Love EP, which included numerous standout tracks such as “Lavender Forever,” “Hindsight,” and “Dark Bird.” Last year, he hit the road to support Kesha on her North American tour, going on to release the healing anthem “Window” in October.

Now, with “Loser,” and more music on the horizon, Rogers embarks upon a new chapter sharing a message of love, defiance — and most importantly — hope.

Credit: Michael Bailey-Gates

Comments