Jake Troth Releases New Single and Accompanying Music Video

Atlantic recording artist Jake Troth has released his second single, "Alive and Well," along with companion video, streaming now at Jake's official YouTube channel. "Alive and Well" follows on the heels of his debut single, "Open Door," which was released last month. "Alive and Well" saw its premiere on Friday via Ones To Watch, who declared, "As someone who has always appreciated the beauty in simplicity, Troth crafts raw music that can be just as powerful and moving sung acapella as with instruments. His latest and greatest is an honest tune titled "Alive & Well," which sees Troth struggling with his inner self as he transitions from his lowest points to some of his best moments."

"Alive and Well" and "Open Door" both herald Jake's debut album IT IS AS IF, out on September 13th and available now for pre-order HERE. Both tracks are available at all DSPS and streaming services. As well as a musical artist, Jake has a flair for art and hand-painted all the single artworks and the LP cover himself.

Jake Troth is a multi-platinum songwriter, artist, and producer, originally from Davidson, NC and now based in Nashville. Troth has drawn acclaim as a songwriter and producer, collaborating with artists such as Lizzo, Kehlani, Sia, Big Boi, and many more. Jake's 2016 release of "Sunday Smile" has now amassed over 10 million streams.

Produced by GRAMMY® Award-winner Dave Cobb (Sturgill Simpson, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton) and Jake Troth at Nashville's famed RCA Studio A, IT IS AS IFreveals a sweet and succinct new approach towards songcraft, anchored by remarkably refined melodies and deft lyrical observations. Written over the course of two solitary weeks in a Woodstock, NY cabin, songs like "Open Door" are both compelling and instantly familiar, their acoustic intimacy and spare atmosphere only serving to amplify the elemental power of Troth's contemplative, soft-spoken songcraft.





