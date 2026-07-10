Listen: The Rolling Stones Release New Studio Album 'Foreign Tongues'

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The Rolling Stones' highly anticipated new studio album Foreign Tongues is now available from Capitol Records. Listen to Foreign Tongues below.

The 14-track collection follows less than three years after the band’s acclaimed, Grammy Award-winning Hackney Diamonds, which topped charts worldwide and achieved multi-platinum success. The set features the new single “Jealous Lover,” its predecessor, “In the Stars” and the ultra-bluesy opening track “Rough and Twisted,” introduced under the name The Cockroaches on limited edition, white label vinyl that's already highly collectable among fans.

Foreign Tongues was brought to life in under a month at Metropolis Studios in West London, with Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood reuniting with Grammy-winning producer Andrew Watt, who also helmed Hackney Diamonds. Twelve new compositions are complemented by a cover of Amy Winehouse's “You Know I'm No Good” and a nod to one of the Stones' most enduring influences, Chuck Berry, on the closing “Beautiful Delilah.”

Core contributors include longtime collaborators Darryl Jones, Matt Clifford and Steve Jordan, and there's a special appearance on the high-octane “Hit Me In The Head” by Charlie Watts, captured during one of his final recording sessions before his passing in 2021. Additional appearances come from a line-up of guest artists, including Steve Winwood, Paul McCartney, The Cure’s Robert Smith and Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The album’s cover artwork is a painting created by acclaimed American artist Nathaniel Mary Quinn, who commented: “Creating the album cover for the Rolling Stones is an artistic honour - a dialogue with one of the most enduring forces in cultural history.”

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