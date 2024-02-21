Jae Skeese & Superior Drop 'Skyscraper' With New Project Announcement

The first signee to Conway The Machine's Drumwork Music Group imprint, Jae Skeese helped usher in Drumwork's 2023 Spring Takeover with his collaborative project with Conway, Pain Provided Profit, the labels first compilation album, Conway The Machine Presents: Drumwork The Album and Skeese's own Drumwork debut album Abolished Uncertainties.

Today, Jae Skeese announced a new collaborative project, Testament Of The Times, with Superior, and also released the project's first single “Skyscraper.” You can watch the new video for “Skyscraper” below and the single is now available at all DSP's.

Jae Skeese x Superior's Testament Of The Times will be released on 3-8-24.

Watch Jae Skeese x Superior “Skyscraper” Video: