Jadea Kelly to Release Fifth Studio Album in October; Shares Single 'Lake Louise'

Jadea Kelly will release her fifth studio album, Weather Girl on October 11th. Jadea also shares the latest single and live video featuring Ken Yates to coincide with the album announcement – “Lake Louise”.

Metaphorically, the album title, Weather Girl, represents Jadea’s personal ability to withstand and weather all of life's changes. It is a nickname coined by Jadea’s tour mate and collaborator, Ryan O'Reilly who used it to describe her debilitating barometric pressure headaches. Any big change in any weather pattern unfortunately sends Jadea into a nausea induced ocular migraine. Weather Girl also jokingly represents her superhero alter ego with 'the worst superpower ever' i.e. predicting storms via migraines and nausea.

Speaking on the new single, “Lake Louise”, Jadea explains, “Lake Louise is a gorgeous glacial mountainous lake that I have only ever witnessed in the winter. The frozen turquoise blue seasonal version of Lake Louise came to mind at the end of a recent situationship. If there are seasons to love, I tend to chase after the arms length restricted winter version. You can feel the potential flowing underneath, but they ultimately do not choose you.”

Jadea spends her time writing and living between rural Ontario Canada and Los Angeles CA. Awarded Contemporary Singer of the Year' at the Canadian Folk Music Awards, her music has been featured on Lifetime Network feature 'No One Would Tell'(Lifetime Network), ‘Station 19’ (Hulu / ABC). and the 2017 CBC Rio Paralympics Terry Fox Tribute. Jadea has co-written and toured with the likes of Whitehorse, Catherine MacLellan, Royal Wood, The Good Lovelies, The Digging Roots, and Joey Landreth.

Tracklisting

1. Solo

2. Thirteen

3. Lake Louise ft. Ken Yates

4. I Hope We Get to Come Back ft. Jenn Grant

5. So What If I’m Lonely

6. Start With Sorry

7. Angels

8. Who Wouldn’t Wanna Love You

9. Waiting for You ft Zoe Sky Jordan

10. Saint Hubert’s Eve ft Ryan O’Reilly

11. Star Sign

12. Without Me ft. Erin O’Neill

Upcoming Shows

July 17- Hotel Ziggy, Los Angeles, CA (presented by SOCAN and WFNM)

Aug 18 - Peterborough Folk Festival, Peterborough, ON

Aug 20 - Cameron House Residency, Toronto, ON

Aug 23- Poolside Sessions, Prince Edward County, ON

Aug 24 - The Mill Restaurant, Tillsonburg, ON

Aug 27 - Cameron House Residency, Toronto, ON

Photo Credit: Jen Squires

