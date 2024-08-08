Jadea Kelly Presents 'Thirteen' Single From Upcoming Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jadea Kelly presents “Thirteen”, the latest single, from her forthcoming album, Weather Girl. On “Thirteen” she pays tribute to the tight knit group of girlfriends she had growing up and in particular to one of them who died tragically when they were teens. Weather Girl is out on October 11th. Jadea is touring Ontario this August and October.

“I was reflecting on how I missed elements of the pandemic,” explains Jadea. ” I missed the community. When the world shut down our only priorities were each other. My four person pandemic bubble was a beautiful group. We got through it together and that connection reminded me of being a pre-teen in Whitby, Ontario. I had a similar group or friends growing up in Whitby. Pre-teen girls are practically married to each other. No responsibilities or jobs, just each other. When we were roughly thirteen we lost one of our core members. Kathleen Toner. To Cystic Fibrosis. This song pays tribute to her and our tight knit group.

Metaphorically, the album title, Weather Girl, and album represents Jadea’s personal ability to withstand and weather all of life's changes. It is a nickname coined by Jadea’s tour mate and collaborator, Ryan O'Reilly who used it to describe her debilitating barometric pressure headaches. Any big change in any weather pattern unfortunately sends Jadea into a nausea induced ocular migraine. Weather Girl also jokingly represents her superhero alter ego with 'the worst superpower ever' ie predicting storms via migraines and nausea.

Jadea spends her time writing and living between rural Ontario Canada and Los Angeles CA. Awarded Contemporary Singer of the Year' at the Canadian Folk Music Awards, her music has been featured on Lifetime Network feature 'No One Would Tell'(Lifetime Network), ‘Station 19’ (Hulu / ABC). and the 2017 CBC Rio Paralympics Terry Fox Tribute. Jadea has co-written and toured with the likes of Whitehorse, Catherine MacLellan, Royal Wood, The Good Lovelies, The Digging Roots, and Joey Landreth.

Tracklisting

Solo Thirteen Lake Louise ft. Ken Yates I Hope We Get to Come Back ft. Jenn Grant So What If I’m Lonely Start With Sorry Angels Who Wouldn’t Wanna Love You Waiting for You ft Zoe Sky Jordan Saint Hubert’s Eve ft Ryan O’Reilly Star Sign Without Me ft. Erin O’Neill

Upcoming Shows

Aug 18 - Peterborough Folk Festival, Peterborough, ON

Aug 20 - Cameron House Residency, Toronto, ON

Aug 23- Poolside Sessions, Prince Edward County, ON

Aug 24 - The Mill Restaurant, Tillsonburg, ON

Aug 27 - Cameron House Residency, Toronto, ON

Oct 17- Lounge 360, Sudbury, ON

Oct 20- Bracebridge Hall, Bracebridge, ON (Matinee)

Oct 23- Hughs Room Live, Toronto, ON

Oct 24- Redbird Live, Ottawa, ON

Nov 1- Hotel Cafe, LA, CA

Photo Credit: Credit: Jen Squires

Comments