Jacques Greene Releases Third Studio Album JG via LUCKYME

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Jacques Greene has released his third studio album, jg, out now via LUCKYME. The eleven-track record is the first the producer describes as 'built unapologetically for the dancefloor,' marking what the release calls his sharpest expression to date, bringing his melodic sensibility into focus through club rhythms and collaborations rooted in his creative community.

Featuring DJ BORING, Ouri, Jonah Yano, SAM-E, SEES00000, CFCF, umru, crushed and Sølv, jg brings together artists from Greene's creative orbit. The album follows 2017's Feel Infinite and 2019's Dawn Chorus, opening a new chapter in a body of work that has consistently explored the emotional possibilities of dance music.

The album's final advance single, 'Waiting' featuring Sølv, brings modern UK garage influences and Sølv's vocals into Greene's club production, adding further depth to the record. Following singles 'Presence,' 'Closer' featuring DJ BORING, 'What You Say' featuring umru, and 'Everyone' featuring SEES00000, the track offered a final glimpse of jg ahead of its full release.

The album arrives following Greene's recent film score, made in collaboration with Nosaj Thing as Verses GT. The Color of the Sun (Japanese: 太陽ぬ色), written and directed by Xavier Tera, premiered at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival and won the FIPRESCI International Critics Award.

jg is out now via LUCKYME. https://jacquesgreene.ffm.to/jg

About Jacques Greene

Montreal-born producer Jacques Greene has been making effervescent dance music for over fifteen years. Since his breakthrough hit 'Another Girl', and over the course of multiple EPs, singles, and two full-length albums (2017's Feel Infinite and 2019's Dawn Chorus) Greene has developed a sound designed to inject a heart-on-sleeve poignancy to dancefloors across the world. His 2025 collaboration with labelmate Nosaj Thing, Verses GT, was a project about 'betting on headspace': like the memory of a club record, tumbling drums are obscured under layers of haze and stuttering sequences. Outside of his own releases, Greene has explored his relationship with the club in a variety of contexts, from the collaboration with Bonobo on 'Fold', to remixing Radiohead, to producing for Jessy Lanza, Tinashe, and touring with The xx.

Tracklist

1. Closer (feat. DJ BORING)

2. Presence

3. Seconds (feat. Ouri & Jonah Yano)

4. Two (feat. SAM-E)

5. Everyone (feat. SEES00000)

6. Time To Go (feat. CFCF)

7. What You Say (feat. umru)

8. Breathe (feat. crushed)

9. Waiting (feat. Sølv)

10. Halation

11. Slowly

Upcoming Jacques Greene Tour Dates

17 Oct - The Ground at Space - Miami, FL

18 Oct - III Points Festival - Miami, FL

31 Oct - Newspeak - Montreal, CA

13 Nov - Raw Cuts at Monarch - San Francisco, CA

19 Nov - All My Friends - London, UK

20 Nov - Yes (Pink Room) - Manchester, UK

21 Nov - One Love Festival - Wroclaw*, PL

Photo Credit: Jodi+Alex



Photo Credit: Jodi+Alex

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