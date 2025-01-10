Jack Pavlina Returns with Bold New Single 'Back 2 Me'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rising alt-pop artist Jack Pavlina is kicking off 2025 with the highly anticipated release of his new single, "Back 2 Me," available on all major platforms now. Known for his introspective lyrics and genre-blurring sound, Pavlina continues to solidify his place in the modern music landscape with a track that captures the turbulence of youth and the quest for self-discovery.

"Back 2 Me" dives into the disorienting experience of feeling disconnected even in the presence of loved ones. Pavlina describes the song as a reflection on the anxiety of being caught between the urge to solve life's challenges and the struggle to live in the moment. "This song came from a place of wanting to reconnect with myself," he shares. "I've been holding onto it for six months, waiting for the right moment to let it out into the world. Now, I'm just excited to get back to creating what really matters: new music."

The track's minimalist piano line, originally crafted for another artist, became the foundation for a deeply personal journey once Pavlina began writing. His ability to seamlessly fuse elements of alt-pop and hip-hop production underscores his dynamic artistry, with "Back 2 Me" serving as a perfect introduction to his forthcoming album ANXTY, set for release in March.

At just 20 years old, Pavlina has already made waves in the music scene. Hailing from Campbell, California, and currently based in Los Angeles, he honed his craft at the Musicians Institute, where he won the Artist Showcase competition. Since then, he's shared stages with artists like Shwayze, embarked on his first East Coast tour, and performed at iconic venues including Hotel Ziggy and The Viper Room. His previous release, "Dennis," highlighted his ability to blend diverse musical influences into a cohesive sound that resonates with listeners.

Pavlina's upcoming album ANXTY promises to be an overdramatic exploration of the anxiety and emotions that define early adulthood. "I'm finally making music that feels like me," he says. "I'm not trying to impress anyone-this is the music I'd want to hear on the radio."

Fans can catch Pavlina live at his January 5th show in Los Angeles, where he'll preview "Back 2 Me" alongside other tracks from his catalog.

