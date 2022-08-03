JW Francis Shares New Single 'Casino'

New York's very own JW Francis has announced his brand new album Dream House, his third with London based label Sunday Best Recordings, that is due for release on January 27, 2023. Coinciding with the announcement he has also shared the gloriously up-beat new single "Casino," and its accompanying video, which offers a glimpse into what to expect on his forthcoming feel-good LP.

When JW isn't writing songs about his own life or surreal imagery, he writes about other people - most notably around the month of February when he writes valentines songs on his fans' behalf. Dream House encapsulates all of this and forms a collection of glorious tracks written for other people:

"Every year, about 6 weeks before Valentine's Day, I make the following post on social media:

"If you send me the name of your Valentine, and the reason you love them, I'll write a song for them on your behalf."

That is how Dream House was born, 3 years ago. Over the past three years, I have received over 300 requests from fans to write songs for their loved ones. All of the songs on Dream House come from this project, some of them have been reworked to speak more to the artist's life, others have remained exactly as they were first written. Ultimately, this is an album about caring for others, and the way we express it."

Written and recorded at the start of 2021 in NYC, Dream House is slightly reminiscent of The Strokes and even has hints of Lou Reed, however the project is still quintessential JW Francis with its blissful melodies and dreamy instrumentation; perfectly fitting given the album's title.

Along with the announcement comes "Casino", a track about pursuing your dreams, as JW explains, "This song is about taking a gamble on myself as a musician, quitting my job, and living the life I want to be living. The video explores the two lives I was living before I got the opportunity to follow my dreams and do music full time."

Dream House follows the hugely well received WANDERKID and We Share a Similar Joy and once again proves why JW is the king of laid-back and effortlessly cool songwriting. Released on January 27th, the album will be available on both cream and Green vinyl, as well as CD. Album and full track list are below.

JW Francis will also play at Brooklyn's Market Hotel on August 5th and in Los Angeles at Catch One on August 18th. Tickets for NYC are available here. Tickets for LA are available here.

Watch the new music video here: