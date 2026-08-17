JUDICIARY Share "Death Knell" Video, Plot Fall Tour With Killswitch Engage

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Judiciary has shared a music video for the ferocious new single 'Death Knell,' the closing track from the band's forthcoming EP Stalagmite Angels, which is out September 4. The video was filmed in the band's home state of Texas.

On Stalagmite Angels, Judiciary further showcase their status as a crucial, one-of-a-kind part of the evolution of hardcore in 2026. Stalagmite Angels is about anger at the world, belief in yourself, and how harnessing both in the pursuit of growth is necessary to achieve. Furthermore, it's a concept record that envisions a subterranean world in both a literal and metaphorical sense—where hidden beauty lurks in the shadows (and in the eye of the beholder) and where triumph manifests in the ability to rise from the depths and into the world above.

Judiciary's greatest strength lies in their musical singularity. Though Stalagmite Angels represents the collision of influences from across well-worn territories like metallic hardcore, death metal, black metal, d-beat and more, it's the Lubbock-born band's approach that makes it distinctly their own.

Judiciary will be on the road in North America and the UK/EU this September, October and November, including dates with Killswitch Engage and Machine Head.

Tour Dates

Sep 16 Oklahoma City, OK – 89th Street

Sep 17 St. Louis, MO – Fubar

Sep 18 Evansville, IN — Damsel Brew Pub

Sep 19 Cleveland, OH – Jacob's Pavillion ^

Sep 20 Milwaukee, WI – JJ's %

Sep 21 Moline, IL – The Rust Belt ^

Sep 23 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium ^

Sep 24 Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center ^

Sep 25 Missoula, MT – Kettlehouse Amphitheater ^

Sep 27 Spokane, WA – Gesa Pavillion ^

Sep 28 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater ^

Sep 29 Seattle, WA – Neptune Theater ^

Oct 14 Birmingham, UK – Xoyo &

Oct 15 Glasgow, UK – Garage &

Oct 16 London, UK – Electric Ballroom &

Oct 17 Southampton, UK – Papillon &

Oct 18 Manchester, UK – New Century Hall &

Oct 19 Bristol, UK – Bristol Electric &

Oct 21 Utrecht, NL – Pandora &

Oct 22 Bochum, DE – Zeche &

Oct 23 Aarau, DE – Kiff &

Oct 24 Wuerzburg, DE – Posthalle &

Oct 25 Hamburg, DE – Gruenspan &

Oct 26 Berlin, DE – SO36 &

Oct 27 Vienna, AT – Flex &

Oct 28 Leipzig, DE – Taubchenthal &

Oct 29 Munich, DE – Technikum &

Oct 30 Antwerp, BE – Zappa &

Oct 31 Lille, FR – The Black Lab &

Nov 01 Paris, FR – L'alhambra &

^ with Killswitch Engage, Machine Head, Rivers of Nihil

% with World I Hate

& with Guilt Trip, Justice for the Damned, Long Goodbye

Tracklist

Wall of Skulls

Sanguine Reality

Hymns of a Calcified Warpath

Soul Sutra

Death Knell

Photo Credit: Michael Zumaya.



Photo Credit: Michael Zumaya.

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