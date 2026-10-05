JOAN AS POLICE WOMAN to Expand Real Life Anniversary Tour Through May 2027
The collaboration with Iggy Pop highlights her 20-year anniversary reinterpretation of her 2006 debut album.
Joan As Police Woman has shared a new version of 'Save Me' featuring Iggy Pop, a highlight track from her new 'Real Life Evolution' album, released via UK-based independent label Reveal Records. The album offers ten new interpretations of songs originally released on her 2006 debut album 'Real Life.'
Joan As Police Woman and Iggy Pop have known each other for years, first crossing paths through a project dedicated to Edgar Allan Poe. Joan also performs as part of Iggy's band, and the collaboration on 'Save Me' grew from that ongoing musical relationship, with Iggy's vocals captured while the pair were on tour in New Zealand. The recording was made using a portable rig in a hotel room next to the pool.
'To me, Iggy is one of the great romantics... A few years ago, when I joined his band on Wurlitzer organ and vocals, I began to weep while in rehearsal for 'The Passenger'. His voice is simply one of the greatest of all time. It holds a commanding masculinity alongside a profound connection to the full range of human experience,' says Joan Wasser.
'This song carries that same quality I've always heard in him: a raw, aching desperation that few singers can touch. I am forever grateful to the 'Godfather of Punk'.
Released in parallel with the album version, the 'Real Life Anniversary Sessions' performance video for 'Save Me' offers a more intimate reading, with Joan joined by guitarist and vocalist Will Graefe and drummer Jeremy Gustin. Filmed by Ehud Lazin and recorded by Adam Sachs at The Owl Music Parlor in Brooklyn, the performance gives the song another life in a stripped-back setting and forms part of the wider anniversary project revisiting 'Real Life' two decades after its original release.
The Real Life Anniversary Tour has now expanded to include new dates in Barcelona, Rome and Katowice, Poland, moving the tour's start date forward slightly. Running from November 2026 through May 2027, the tour brings new interpretations from 'Real Life Evolution' to the stage, as well as other fan favorites and other surprises.
Joan As Police Woman has released ten albums of original material, two cover albums, and an anthology. She has recorded and performed with hundreds of artists, including Afrobeat legend Tony Allen, Lou Reed, Anohni & The Johnsons, Meshell Ndegeocello, Rufus Wainwright, John Cale, David Byrne, Dave Okumu, Chris Dowd, Lau, Scissor Sisters, Sparklehorse, Beck, Laurie Anderson, Lloyd Cole, Afel Bocoum, Dave Gahan, Tanya Donelly, Damon Albarn and Gorillaz.
'Real Life Evolution' is out everywhere digitally and on CD and Limited Edition exclusive red marble vinyl on Bandcamp. Tickets for Joan's 'Real Life 20th Anniversary Tour' -- in November 2026 and February 2027 -- can be ordered at www.joanaspolicewoman.com/tour.
Real Life Anniversary Tour
NOV 3 Katowice, Poland - Rialto
NOV 5 London, UK - Union Chapel
NOV 6 London, UK - Union Chapel
NOV 7 Manchester, UK - RNCM (Royal Northern College of Music)
NOV 9 Glasgow, UK - Oran Mor
NOV 11 Brugge, Belgium - Cactus Club
NOV 12 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Zonnehuis (sold out)
NOV 13 Hamburg, Germany - Mojo Club
NOV 15 Aarhus, Denmark - Train
NOV 16 Copenhagen, Denmark - DR Concert Hall
NOV 18 Budapest, Hungary - House of Music Hungary
NOV 22 Berlin, Germany - Haus des Rundfunks & Großer Sendesaal
FEB 12 Paris, France - Alhambra
FEB 14 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Zonnehuis
FEB 16 Bremen, Germany - Kulturzentrum Radio Bremen
FEB 17 Heidelberg, Germany - Kulturhaus Karlstorbahnhof
FEB 19 Schorndorf, Germany - Club Manufaktur
FEB 21 Brighton, UK - Komedia
FEB 22 Cambridge, UK - Cambridge Junction (J2)
FEB 23 Norwich, UK - Norwich Arts Centre
FEB 24 Leeds, UK - Howard Assembly Room
FEB 26 Bologna, Italy - Estragon Club
FEB 27 Milan, Italy - Santeria Toscana 31
MAY 5 Rome, Italy - MONK
MAY 23 Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2
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