Iggy Pop Joins JOAN AS POLICE WOMAN on 'Save Me' Reimagining

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Joan As Police Woman has teamed up with Iggy Pop on a reimagined version of 'Save Me,' taken from her anniversary reimagining of her 2006 debut album 'Real Life,' titled 'Real Life Evolution.' The collaboration brings together two artists with a long-standing musical connection, with Joan performing as a keyboardist and vocalist in Iggy Pop's touring band. This version of 'Save Me' was recorded while Joan was touring New Zealand with Iggy.

Joan recalls the reaction of a friend when she revealed who had sung on the track: 'Iggy fing Pop??' She adds, 'And yes, I am lucky enough to have been able to record him in a professional studio in New Zealand (a hotel room next to the pool on a day off). Thank goodness for portable recording rigs.'

Joan describes Iggy as 'one of the great romantics,' reflecting on the emotional depth he brings: 'His voice is simply one of the greatest of all time. It holds a commanding masculinity alongside a profound connection to the full range of human experience.' She continues, 'This song carries that same quality I've always heard in him: a raw, aching desperation that few singers can touch. I am forever grateful to the 'Godfather of Punk'.'

All ten songs from 'Real Life' were reinterpreted for the new album, each given new perspective through different collaborators and arrangements. Joan also presents a Real Life Anniversary Sessions video, an intimate performance of the song by Joan with Jeremy Gustin on drums and Will Graefe on guitar and vocals.

Continuing the celebration of her new album 'Real Life Evolution,' released via UK label Reveal Records, NYC singer-songwriter Joan As Police Woman has teamed up with the illustrious Iggy Pop on 'Save Me.' The track is one of ten fresh interpretations of songs from Joan's 2006 debut 'Real Life' album, reimagined two decades after its original release with a new cast of collaborators and released exactly 20 years from her debut.

Joan Wasser, known as Joan As Police Woman since 2004, is a critically acclaimed musician and producer, and a sought-after collaborator, dubbed 'the coolest woman in pop' (The Times) and 'one of the 21st century's best musicians' (The Economist). As a singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, her music defies easy categorization, crafting her own sound that blends various genres.

'Some transformations are subtle. Others are seismic. All of them were made with an entirely new cast of collaborators. Among them are two extraordinary vocalists. The inimitable Iggy Pop — whose band I've had the privilege of touring with, playing keys and singing — recorded a stunning version of 'Save Me' while we were on the road in New Zealand. We had to work around the birds outside, who apparently had strong opinions about the session. Then there's Krystle Warren, a true original and one of my favorite singers alive. Her voice is so deeply soulful that 'I Defy' feels like it thoroughly enjoyed easily slipping into its brand new groove,' says Joan.

Music has a way of taking on a life of its own, evolving and revealing new meaning as the years pass. Through countless performances, the new renditions on this extraordinary album are brought to life by the brilliance of the players who helped define their sound. This remarkable opportunity to hear Joan return to the music that helped define her artistic journey brings new perspective, texture, and energy to songs that have already stood the test of time.

'My friend's reaction when I told them who sang this? 'Iggy fing Pop'?? And yes, I am lucky enough to have been able to record him in a professional studio in New Zealand (a hotel room next to the pool on a day off). Thank goodness for portable recording rigs,' explains Joan Wasser.

'To me, Iggy is one of the great romantics. A few years ago, when I joined his band on Wurlitzer organ and vocals, I began to weep while in rehearsal for The Passenger. His voice is simply one of the greatest of all time. It holds a commanding masculinity alongside a profound connection to the fully range of human experience. This song carries that same quality I've always heard in him: a raw, aching desperation that few singers can touch. I am forever grateful to the 'Godfather of Punk'.'

The Real Life Anniversary Sessions video for 'Save Me' was filmed at The Owl Music Parlor in Brooklyn by Ehud Lazin, and recorded by Adam Sachs as Joan is accompanied by Jeremy Gustin on drums and Will Graefe on guitar and vocals. Earlier, Joan shared similar intimate versions of 'Feed The Light', 'Eternal Flame', 'Flushed Chest', 'The Ride', 'Anyone', the title track 'Real Life', 'I Defy', and the most recent offering in this series - 'Christobel'.

'Will Graefe brings his emotionally masterful guitar work and Jeremy Gustin his remarkable rhythmic sensibility to several tracks. Parker Kindred's inventive drum creations were the spark behind others. Thomas Bartlett unlocked a new dimension of the title track — honoring its original feeling while casting it in a warmer, amber light — and added Rhodes bass throughout,' says Joan.

'This album gave me the chance to reunite, decades on, with upright bassist Tony Scherr, guitarist Oren Bloedow, and funk bassist Danny Blume — musicians whose artistry has only deepened with time.'

Joan As Police Woman has released ten albums of original material, two cover albums, and an anthology. She has recorded and performed with hundreds of artists, including Afrobeat legend Tony Allen, Lou Reed, Anohni & The Johnsons, Meshell Ndegeocello, Rufus Wainwright, John Cale, David Byrne, Dave Okumu, Chris Dowd, Lau, Scissor Sisters, Sparklehorse, Beck, Laurie Anderson, Lloyd Cole, Afel Bocoum, Dave Gahan, Tanya Donelly, Damon Albarn and Gorillaz.

'Real Life Evolution' is out everywhere digitally and on CD and Limited Edition exclusive red marble vinyl on Bandcamp. Tickets for Joan's 'Real Life 20th Anniversary Tour' -- in November 2026 and February 2027 -- can be ordered at www.joanaspolicewoman.com/tour.

Written and Produced by Joan Wasser

Published by Fists of Fury (BMI / Domino Publishing)

Iggy Pop - vocals

Joan Wasser - vocals, piano & melodica

Will Graefe - guitar

Jeremy Gustin - drums

Recorded by Adam Sachs live at The Owl Music Parlor, Brooklyn, NYC & Studio 222 in Taupō, New Zealand

Additional production by Urian Hackney

'Real Life Anniversary Session' video filmed by Ehud Lazin

Adam Sachs - audio recording engineer & mixer

Mixed by Patrick Dillett at Reservoir Studios

Mastered by Chris Gehringer at Sterling Sound

Album package concept, design & photos by Judi Rosen

(p) & (c) 2026 Sweet Police LLC under exclusive licence to Reveal Records

Album Track List

1. Anyone (Real Life Evolution version)

2. Flushed Chest (Real Life Evolution version)

3. The Ride (Real Life Evolution version)

4. I Defy feat. Krystle Warren (Real Life Evolution version)

5. Feed The Light (Real Life Evolution Version)

6. Christobel (Real Life Evolution version)

7. Save Me feat. Iggy Pop (Real Life Evolution version)

8. We Don't Own It (Real Life Evolution version)

9. Eternal Flame (Real Life Evolution version)

10. Real Life (Real Life Evolution version)

NOV 5 London, UK - Union Chapel

NOV 6 London, UK - Union Chapel

NOV 7 Manchester, UK - RNCM (Royal Northern College of Music)

NOV 9 Glasgow, UK - Oran Mor

NOV 11 Brugge, Belgium - Cactus Club

NOV 12 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Zonnehuis (sold out)

NOV 13 Hamburg, Germany - Mojo Club

NOV 15 Aarhus, Denmark - Train

NOV 16 Copenhagen, Denmark - DR Concert Hall

NOV 18 Budapest, Hungary - House of Music Hungary

NOV 22 Berlin, Germany - Haus des Rundfunks & Großer Sendesaal

FEB 12 Paris, France - Alhambra

FEB 14 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Zonnehuis

FEB 16 Bremen, Germany - Kulturzentrum Radio Bremen

FEB 17 Heidelberg, Germany - Kulturhaus Karlstorbahnhof

FEB 19 Schorndorf, Germany - Club Manufaktur

FEB 21 Brighton, UK - Komedia

FEB 22 Cambridge, UK - Cambridge Junction (J2)

FEB 23 Norwich, UK - Norwich Arts Centre

FEB 24 Leeds, UK - Howard Assembly Room

FEB 26 Bologna, Italy - Estragon Club

FEB 27 Milan, Italy - Santeria Toscana 31

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