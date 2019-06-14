JHart Returns With Uplifting New Single, 'Temporary' Out Now

GRAMMY-nominated, multi-platinum selling singer, songwriter and producer JHart (AKA James Abrahart) returns today with a deeply personal, uplifting and inspired new single, "Temporary" - out everywhere now.



Speaking about the song's origin, JHart reveals, "I wrote 'Temporary about the nature of pain, how you have to walk through it one day at a time, reminding yourself to keep pushing forward with the comfort that one day won't feel like today does." He continues,"I got to write the song with some of my friends and some of the most talented, well respected names in the business, Ilsey Juber, Ian Kirkpatrick, and Sizzy Rocket. German (of The Monsters and the Strangerz) handled production and did an amazing job. I'm so happy with how it turned out and even happier that I got to create something that I'm proud of with friends."



"Temporary" serves as the follow up to previous singles, "Why Does It Hurt," an emotionally-charged soul-pop ballad about coming to terms with the end of a relationship, and his sultry and cinematic debut single "Put It To Bed,"which Billboard hailed as "triumphant & danceable,"citing the song as "proof of JHart's true power and a sign of great things to come."



The new song is the latest taste of what's to come from his forthcoming EP, Vol 1 - Songs From Therapy, coming soon and featuring collaborations with Greg Wells and LostBoy. The inspiration for 'Vol 1 - Songs From Therapy' came after listening to audio recorded during his own personal therapy sessions. As he explains, "When I started going to therapy, I noticed a change in my ability to be present creatively, so after a few months I pitched my therapist the idea of recording our sessions with the goal of writing my record and he agreed to it. Therapy? also helped me get over a fear of performing that stopped me from pursuing an artist project for most of my adult life."



With the release of "Temporary," and "Why Does It Hurt," "Put It To Bed" before it, JHart's introduction as a full-fledged solo artist is in full effect. Having started out as a songwriter writing hits for artists spanning multiple genres, including Justin Bieber, Keith Urban, Usher, Kygo, Rita Ora, Kevin Gates, and Camila Cabello, with his output as a songwriter amassing over 8 million in sales. JHart co-wrote two songs on Justin Bieber's 2015 Purpose album, including the Billboard Hot 100 single "Company" and Keith Urban's hit single, "Wasted Time," which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay Chart in 2016. He also penned two songs, "In The Dark," and "Something's Gotta Give" on Camila Cabello's debut self-titled album which hit the top spot on the Billboard 200 Chart earlier this year. As an artist, JHart was prominently featured on Kygo's "Permanent," which hit the Top 50 on Billboard's Dance/Electronic Songs Chart, before joining the Norwegian producer/DJ's Kids In Love arena tour in early 2018 and performing at Coachella.



JHart can next be seen on stage when he performs at the Javits Center in NYC June 30 as part of World Pride, supporting KYGO who will be performing live with Cirque Du Soleil. For tickets and more information, visit the official event website HERE.



Stay tuned for more to come from JHart in 2019 and beyond. New music coming soon.

