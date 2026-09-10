JERSEY Announce Debut LP NOTHING'S FAKE

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Jersey — the Paris-based brother duo who built their name on all-live, raucous house party performances — have announced their debut album NOTHING'S FAKE, out October 16 via Future Classic/Virgin Music. They also shared a new single from the project, 'Goodbye.' Listen to 'Goodbye' and presave NOTHING'S FAKE here.

Previous single and album standout 'U&I' came with a video capturing a raucous Paris street party Jersey threw for Fête de la Musique, the all-day summer solstice music celebration that is a French civic institution. It's a chaotic yet idyllic snapshot of Jersey's core appeal: deliriously fun and fluid music imbued with a mischievous streak that lends every one of their shows a guerrilla energy, the kind that gets the gear-forward duo worried for the safety of their new synthesizers.

Earlier this summer they shared another glimpse of the album with 'obsessed,' a high-energy track that pulls together hyperpop, rave, and trance into something that sounds entirely their own. It arrived alongside a music video filmed in a single take during a live house party session recorded in May. Much like the street takeover in the 'U&I' video, it is the kind of performance that made Jersey a word-of-mouth phenomenon online: chaotic, magnetic and completely unfiltered, all live.

Growing up in Normandy across the channel from the island of Jersey, from which they derive their name, the pair (brothers Carl and Renaud Amiard) soaked up the sounds of nearby UK radio, something which went on to inform many of their influences today. Their live sets regularly feature plenty of high-energy electro eclecticism that verges on hyperpop, and doses of tongue-in-cheek irreverence — think EA Sports stingers, the Lord Of The Rings theme played live on a synth — all set to an ever-increasing BPM.

Standalone moments from their previous shows have since become viral sensations, thanks in no small part to the chaotic responses from audiences, including partying with a lamp and, their fears now realized, breaking their synths.

Their Boiler Room set capped off a spectacular 2025, which has seen them perform at Sónar Istanbul, Beyond the Pale, and a surprise, packed out appearance at Primavera Sound. They were also tasked by Justice with remixing the single 'Afterimage,' and, after much online demand by their fans, they finally released their reworking of '1901' by fellow French band Phoenix.

NOTHING'S FAKE is out October 16, presave it here.

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