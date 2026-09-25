JD Shelburne Releases 'Break Up With Me' Music Video

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With more than 3,000 shows performed, seven original albums, a 2025 debut at the Grand Ole Opry, and stages shared with everyone from The Oak Ridge Boys to ZZ Top, JD Shelburne has built one of the most loyal fanbases in country music. Off his acclaimed seventh studio album, Raised on the Good Stuff — released November 14, 2025 — Shelburne is turning the spotlight back on 'Break Up With Me,' a gutting heartbreak anthem, with today's release of its official music video.

Filmed by Stormlight Pictures in East Nashville, the music video tells a deeply emotional, relatable story of love, loss, and the difficult decision to let someone go — capturing the moment you realize a relationship has run its course, even when the feelings are still there. 'We wanted the raindrops and the car scenes to portray the energy of loneliness and to give the listener those feelings that it was over and time to move on,' Shelburne says about the new video. 'I thought Stormlight Pictures portrayed that perfectly. I'm so excited to release it to the fans!'

Shelburne shares, ''Break Up With Me' is about reaching that point where you know something isn't right, but you're struggling to be the one to finally walk away. It was inspired by those relationships where the hardest part isn't falling out of love — it's finding the courage to admit it and let go. I think we've all been there in some way, and I wanted this song to capture that bittersweet feeling of knowing sometimes the best thing you can do is say goodbye. Every listener can relate to that and that is why I recorded the song.'

'Break Up With Me' was written by Nashville hitmakers Mark Nesler, Andrew Dorff and Wendell Mobley. The track appears on Raised on the Good Stuff, Shelburne's seventh studio album, produced by JD Shelburne, Mike Proctor, Bart Bush and Maks Gabriel and recorded across Saxman Studios in Mount Juliet, TN, Studio 1081 in Murfreesboro, TN, and Nashville, TN. It was engineered and mixed by Mike Proctor and mastered by Foxborough Mastering.

An album Shelburne calls a reflection of where he comes from, he explains, ''Raised on the Good Stuff' is more than just an album to me — it's a piece of my journey. Every song comes from a place that feels familiar: the people who raised me, the place I grew up in Kentucky, the lessons I learned, and the kind of country music that shaped who I am. I wanted this album to feel like home. It's about remembering where you came from while still chasing where you're going. I was raised on good people, good values, good stories, and good music — and those things have stayed with me every step of this journey.'

Raised on the Good Stuff Track Listing

'Every Girl You Are'

'Summertime All Year'

'Every Little Town'

'Backroad Kinda Love'

'No Me Without You'

'Break Up With Me'

'Forever'

'Raised on the Good Stuff'

'Little Heartbreaker'

'Good One'

'Baby's Talkin Babies'

About JD Shelburne

Kentucky native JD Shelburne has performed more than 3,000 shows, sharing stages with ZZ Top, The Oak Ridge Boys, and Crystal Gayle. He's notched nine consecutive charting videos on CMT's 12 Pack Countdown, including two #1s, 'Church Pew Barstool' and 'Cars & Trucks,' and made his Grand Ole Opry debut on July 5, 2025. Across seven albums, Shelburne has hit the iTunes Top Ten Country Chart (2021, 2025), performed for NASCAR, MLB, NBA, and NCAA audiences, and earned praise from Travis Tritt, Randy Travis, and Mark McGrath. He's appeared on NBC, CBS, RFD-TV, TNN, and Great American Country, and been honored by the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame & Museum. He recently launched two of his own Kentucky Straight Bourbons, the Signature Series 101 and 96 Proof. With 7 million average monthly Facebook impressions, JD Shelburne continues to grow his fanbase from Kentucky to Nashville and beyond.

Photo Credit: Logen Christopher



Photo Credit: Logen Christopher

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