JAZZ FOUNDATION OF AMERICA to Honor George Benson and Eden Alpert

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The Jazz Foundation of America (JFA) will bring together an extraordinary group of musicians, artists, philanthropists and supporters for a special evening of music and storytelling on Sunday, November 1, 2026, at Vibrato Grill Jazz in Los Angeles, honoring two longtime champions of music and musicians, legendary guitarist, singer and songwriter George Benson and philanthropist and business leader Eden Alpert.

The evening will celebrate Benson with the Tommy LiPuma Award, honoring his extraordinary career of recording excellence, while Alpert will receive the Quincy Jones Love and Peace Humanitarian Award in recognition of her philanthropic work and generous support of musicians throughout the years.

A 10-time Grammy Award winner, NEA Jazz Master and recipient of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, George Benson has built an extraordinary seven-decade career as a guitarist, singer, songwriter and recording artist. 'George's music has spanned genres and ultimately transcended all categories, earning him generations of fans around the world and establishing him as one of the most recognizable and celebrated artists in American music,' observes JFA Artistic Director Steve Jordan. 'No one embodies the merging of sophisticated pop and soulful swing like George Benson, and there is no more fitting recipient of the Tommy LiPuma Award.'

Eden Alpert, entrepreneur and managing partner of Vibrato Grill Jazz, has spent years supporting musicians and helping bring exceptional artists to audiences. 'Through her philanthropic work and leadership, Eden has provided opportunities for veteran and emerging musicians alike while contributing to the vitality of the live music community in Los Angeles,' reflects JFA Executive Director Joe Petrucelli. 'She has also provided a homebase for JFA in L.A. by hosting benefit events for us at Vibrato over the past decade. The Quincy Jones Love and Peace Humanitarian Award–named for JFA's longtime champion and honorary founder– recognizes that longstanding commitment and generosity.'

The evening will feature performances by Wyclef Jean, three-time Grammy Award winner, singer, rapper, songwriter, guitarist, producer and co-founder of the Fugees; Isaiah Sharkey, Grammy-winning guitarist, singer, songwriter and producer who has toured and performed with artists including Patti LaBelle, John Mayer, Coldplay and Paul Simon; Aloe Blacc, singer, songwriter, rapper, and record producer who is known for his performance with Avicii, and Carmen Lundy, NEA Jazz Master, Mellon Jazz Legacies Fellow, vocalist, composer and arranger.

The program will also feature the Titans of Jazz, including bassist Henry 'Skipper' Franklin, who has recorded and performed with Freddie Hubbard, Ornette Coleman, Count Basie and Stevie Wonder; drummer and educator Roy McCurdy, whose collaborators have included Sonny Rollins, Art Farmer, Benny Golson and Cannonball Adderley; celebrated jazz alto saxophonist, and Patrice Rushen, NEA Jazz Master, pianist, R&B singer, producer, songwriter and musical director.

The evening's Artistic Director is Steve Jordan, Grammy Award-winning drummer, producer and musical director and a member of the Rolling Stones. Jordan has recorded and performed with an extraordinary range of artists, including Chuck Berry, Sonny Rollins, Eric Clapton, Beyoncé and Aretha Franklin.

Proceeds from the evening will benefit the Jazz Foundation of America's lifesaving work, providing meaningful housing, healthcare, disaster-relief support and employment opportunities to more than 2,000 jazz, blues and roots musicians nationwide. The event will bring together supporters of the music community for an intimate night of dinner, wine, live performances, tributes and a live auction, all in support of musicians who have devoted their lives to American music.

Event Details

The event will take place at Vibrato Grill Jazz, 2930 Beverly Glen Circle, Los Angeles, CA 90077, with doors and check-in beginning at 6:00 p.m., dinner and wine at 7:00 p.m., and the live auction, tributes and performances beginning at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are $1,000 and $2,500, with sponsorship packages beginning at $4,000. Seating is limited, and all tickets must be purchased prior to November 1 with reservations confirmed in advance.

Tickets and sponsorship information are available at www.jazzfoundation.org/vibrato26.

Those unable to attend can also make a donation in support of the Jazz Foundation of America's work through the same link.

About the Jazz Foundation of America

For 37 years, the Jazz Foundation of America (JFA) has been keeping jazz, blues, roots, and R&B alive by helping the musicians who have played the soundtrack to our lives. With compassion and discretion, JFA makes it possible to pay someone's rent and keep them from eviction or homelessness when illness, accident, or old age prevents them from working. The organization's social work services and Musicians' Emergency Fund provide housing assistance, pro bono medical care, disaster relief, and financial support to musicians and their families in times of crisis. In the past year, JFA assisted in more than 7,000 cases. Through its Jazz and Blues in the Schools and Gig Fund performance programs, JFA creates purpose and dignified employment for hundreds of musicians every month and brings free concerts to thousands of underserved audience members at public schools, hospitals, nursing homes, museums, parks, libraries, and community centers across the country.

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