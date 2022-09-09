Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
J4 Releases New Single 'Buffalo'

J4 Releases New Single 'Buffalo'

The new single is now available on streaming platforms.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 09, 2022  

J4's newest single, called Buffalo, gives us all the perfect soft melody as it takes the audience on a journey about self-discovery and that 'home' feeling. .

With a beautifully crafted melody, J4 gives the audience an easy to hear track where listeners are able to experience the calmness and peace that comes with it. The track has a beautiful violin sound that makes it even more special and J4's vocals are perfectly matched with it.

Additionally, this track conveys a 'home' feeling to the audience, transporting listeners to a different reality where they can see themselves sitting on a porch just listening to this track and looking at the sky.

J4's song has beautiful lyrics that will pull at people's heartstrings. In this track, the artist discusses the feeling he has about his hometown, Buffalo, and how he will always have a love for that place, even though he moved away to live his life ("my buffalo roots can't ever be torned"). This will be a special reminder to listeners that even though sometimes we move away, we can always come back home.

This beautifully crafted song by J4 will definitely touch people's hearts and convey a peaceful and hopeful feeling. Therefore, it is a song you won't want to miss.

Born in Buffalo, New York, Joseph Wandass IV (J4) is a young, up-and-coming Nashville singer-songwriter and producer. As he sharpened his already prominent skills at the Belmont University College of Music and Performing Arts under masters Henry Smiley (Russel Dickerson, Kassi Ashton) and Sandra Dudley (Melinda Doolittle, Josh Turner), J4 has quickly been recognized as one of the hottest new Nashville producers with cuts and catalogs for major labels such as Sony BMG and Heart Songs Music Group.

J4 has worked professionally at Brett Manning Studios (Intern, 2017) under the direction of vocal master Brett Manning (Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Haley Williams), at Nashville Cool Music Publishing (Track Writer/Demo Producer, 2019) under CEO/publisher Nancy Deckant, and at Belmont University, where he has been on staff (TA and Adjunct Instructor, 2020-present) teaching secondary voice and will be graduating his Masters in Commercial Music after completing his thesis tentatively entitled A Guide to Modern Vocal Production. Faith is very central to J4's life; he also leads worship as an Apprentice Worship Leader at Otter Creek Church.

J4 has written with legendary hit songwriters like Jan Buckingham (Lee Greenwood, Whitney Houston, Tim McGraw, Pam Tillis), John Goodwin (Michael McDonald, Brad Paisley, Steely Dan), Kirsti Manna (Blake Shelton) and James Breedwell (Joey Evancho, Kechi, Jeffrey Li).

In 2015, he opened for headlining artists Josh Turner, Gordon Mote and Lee Greenwood. In 2017, he lead worship with Christian music stars Michael W. Smith and Leeland as a member of the New River Fellowship Church of Nashville. That same year, J4 sang background vocals for the alternative pop-rock band Cage the Elephant at the Ryman Auditorium.

Listen to the new single here:

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


Casey Bishop Shares 'Blurry Vision'Casey Bishop Shares 'Blurry Vision'
September 8, 2022

Produced by Chris Greatti (Yungblud, Poppy), Casey Bishop EP is out September 28 via 19 Recordings/BMG. On the EP, Casey infuses punk energy and skyscraping rock ambition with alt-pop melodies. Over the course of six tracks, she delivers a full range of emotions with her vulnerable and relatable lyrics.
Cast Announced For THE LEGEND OF LAKE RONKONKOMA: THE LADY OF THE LAKE FilmCast Announced For THE LEGEND OF LAKE RONKONKOMA: THE LADY OF THE LAKE Film
September 8, 2022

The cast includes Seth Gilliam (The Walking Dead, Teen Wolf), Nia Sioux, (Dance Moms, Runnin From My Roots), Emery Kelly (Alexa and Katie, Big Shot), Larry Saperstein (High School Musical: the Musical: The Series), Del Zamora (True Blood) and Steven Thomas Capp (Fat Camp, Reach, How I Met Your Mother) and more.
Alternative Duo FOREIGN AIR to Release New Album 'Hello Sunshine'Alternative Duo FOREIGN AIR to Release New Album 'Hello Sunshine'
September 8, 2022

It is a deeply personal album with all the tracks written, recorded, produced, and engineered by the duo, Jesse Clasen and Jacob Michael. With the creative freedom of working on their own, they leaned into all their influences, from alternative rock anthems to experimental electronic-infused indie.
VIDEO: Watch a New SPIRIT HALLOWEEN THE MOVIE TrailerVIDEO: Watch a New SPIRIT HALLOWEEN THE MOVIE Trailer
September 8, 2022

The film is the feature directorial debut of David Poag and stars Christopher Lloyd, Rachael Leigh Cook, Marla Gibbs, and a fantastic cast of up-and-coming talent, including Donovan Colan, Marissa Reyes, Jaiden J. Smith and Dylan Martin Frankel, many of whom are making their big screen debuts. Watch the new video trailer now!
The String Cheese Incident Announces the Addition of Maddy O'Neal to Jamaica Incident 2023The String Cheese Incident Announces the Addition of Maddy O'Neal to Jamaica Incident 2023
September 8, 2022

In addition to the legendary Sam Bush and his band, Maddy O’Neal, Denver’s own electro-soul treasure has been added to the weekend. Maddy will be carrying the vibes deep into the late night and will help keep the party going throughout the weekend. Speaking of late-night - Jason Hann will be lighting up with a late-night disco party set!