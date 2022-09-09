J4 Releases New Single 'Buffalo'

J4's newest single, called Buffalo, gives us all the perfect soft melody as it takes the audience on a journey about self-discovery and that 'home' feeling. .

With a beautifully crafted melody, J4 gives the audience an easy to hear track where listeners are able to experience the calmness and peace that comes with it. The track has a beautiful violin sound that makes it even more special and J4's vocals are perfectly matched with it.

Additionally, this track conveys a 'home' feeling to the audience, transporting listeners to a different reality where they can see themselves sitting on a porch just listening to this track and looking at the sky.

J4's song has beautiful lyrics that will pull at people's heartstrings. In this track, the artist discusses the feeling he has about his hometown, Buffalo, and how he will always have a love for that place, even though he moved away to live his life ("my buffalo roots can't ever be torned"). This will be a special reminder to listeners that even though sometimes we move away, we can always come back home.

This beautifully crafted song by J4 will definitely touch people's hearts and convey a peaceful and hopeful feeling. Therefore, it is a song you won't want to miss.

Born in Buffalo, New York, Joseph Wandass IV (J4) is a young, up-and-coming Nashville singer-songwriter and producer. As he sharpened his already prominent skills at the Belmont University College of Music and Performing Arts under masters Henry Smiley (Russel Dickerson, Kassi Ashton) and Sandra Dudley (Melinda Doolittle, Josh Turner), J4 has quickly been recognized as one of the hottest new Nashville producers with cuts and catalogs for major labels such as Sony BMG and Heart Songs Music Group.

J4 has worked professionally at Brett Manning Studios (Intern, 2017) under the direction of vocal master Brett Manning (Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Haley Williams), at Nashville Cool Music Publishing (Track Writer/Demo Producer, 2019) under CEO/publisher Nancy Deckant, and at Belmont University, where he has been on staff (TA and Adjunct Instructor, 2020-present) teaching secondary voice and will be graduating his Masters in Commercial Music after completing his thesis tentatively entitled A Guide to Modern Vocal Production. Faith is very central to J4's life; he also leads worship as an Apprentice Worship Leader at Otter Creek Church.

J4 has written with legendary hit songwriters like Jan Buckingham (Lee Greenwood, Whitney Houston, Tim McGraw, Pam Tillis), John Goodwin (Michael McDonald, Brad Paisley, Steely Dan), Kirsti Manna (Blake Shelton) and James Breedwell (Joey Evancho, Kechi, Jeffrey Li).

In 2015, he opened for headlining artists Josh Turner, Gordon Mote and Lee Greenwood. In 2017, he lead worship with Christian music stars Michael W. Smith and Leeland as a member of the New River Fellowship Church of Nashville. That same year, J4 sang background vocals for the alternative pop-rock band Cage the Elephant at the Ryman Auditorium.

Listen to the new single here: