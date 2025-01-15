J-Hope Sets First-Ever North American Solo Tour 'Hope On The Stage'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



j-hope of iconic 21st century pop group BTS is set to make his highly anticipated North American solo tour debut this spring with ‘HOPE ON THE STAGE’ in NORTH AMERICA.

Promoted by Live Nation, the 12-date tour will kick off on Thursday, March 13 with back-to-back shows at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. The tour will then continue with multiple nights in Chicago, Mexico City, San Antonio, and Oakland, before concluding in Los Angeles, CA, with his first headline stadium performances at BMO Stadium on Friday, April 4 and Sunday, April 6. In 2022, j-hope made a critically-acclaimed solo U.S. festival debut with an electrifying performance at Lollapalooza.

j-hope made his solo debut in 2018 with the release of his mixtape Hope World, which received widespread acclaim and peaked at number 38 on the US Billboard 200, marking the highest-charting album by a Korean solo artist at the time. In 2019, he made history as the first member of BTS to enter the Billboard Hot 100 as a soloist, with his hit single "Chicken Noodle Soup (feat. Becky G)", debuting at number 81. His latest album, HOPE ON THE STREET, VOL.1, was released on March 29, 2024, through BIGHIT MUSIC, and has reached No. 5 on Billboard 200.

Tickets will be available starting with the ARMY MEMBERSHIP Presale (details below) beginning Wednesday, January 22 at 3pm local time. The general onsale begins Thursday, January 23 at 3pm local time at livenation.com. Ticketing info for the Los Angeles shows at BMO Stadium will be released at a later date due to the ongoing wildfires.

ARMY MEMBERSHIP holders can register for the presale on Weverse (HERE) now through Sunday, January 19 at 8pm ET to have their membership verified.

Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, post-show j-hope send-off event, pre-show soundcheck, specially designed gift item, early entry & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

2025 DATES

j-hope Tour ‘HOPE ON THE STAGE’ in NORTH AMERICA:

Thu Mar 13 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

Fri Mar 14 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

Mon Mar 17 - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena

Tue Mar 18 - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena

Sat Mar 22 - Mexico City, MX - Palacio de los Deportes

Sun Mar 23 - Mexico City, MX - Palacio de los Deportes

Wed Mar 26 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center

Thu Mar 27 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center

Mon Mar 31 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

Tue Apr 01 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

Fri Apr 4 - Los Angeles, CA - BMO Stadium *

Sun Apr 6 - Los Angeles, CA - BMO Stadium *

*Onsale date TBA

About j-hope:

j-hope (Jeong, Hoseok) is a South Korean rapper, dancer, songwriter, music producer and member of 21st century pop icons, BTS. Known as the ‘lead dancer’ of the group, j-hope boasts his performance skills that are nearly perfect. His originality in music as an artist also comes from the fact that he learned music through dance. j-hope has been participating in making music such as “Intro : Boy Meets Evil” and “MAMA” in WINGS, and his solo works. j-hope’s first mixtape Hope World (March 2018) expressed his honest emotions and personal narratives, suggesting his vision as an artist. Globally-famed “Chicken Noodle Soup (feat. Becky G)” released in 2019 showcased his own musical personality with exhilarating energy and performance. j-hope also validated his capability as a creative director by leading all aspects—from music to concept and visual elements—of his solo album, Jack In The Box (July 2022), which addresses his passion and agony he goes through as an artist. In 2022, j-hope made history as the first South Korean act to headline a main stage at Lollapalooza. j-hope released a special album HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 alongside docuseries ‘HOPE ON THE STREET’ in March 2024. He is set to embark on a high-anticipated first solo tour ‘HOPE ON THE STAGE’ in NORTH AMERICA’ starting in March, 2025.

Comments