Issues Announces New Album BEAUTIFUL OBLIVION
Issues, who returned to the hard rock scene with the brilliant and bold banger "Tapping Out," are pleased to announce they will release their new album Beautiful Oblivion on October 4 via Rise Records. The album takes the band's signature cocktail of metallic groove, hip-hop aplomb, alternative echoes, and edgy pop appeal a step further. The Atlanta band has delivered an instantly irresistible collection of anthems where singer Tyler Carter's nimble delivery seamlessly slips from R&B swagger into hard-hitting heaviness.
The band has shared the new song and video "Drink About It." Watch it below!
The video was directed by Dillon Novak (Issues, Dance Gavin Dance) and Cole Schwartz (Lyrical Lemonade, Juice WRLD, Wiz Khalifa).
"'Drink About It' is something I feel everyone can relate to," says Carter. "The song, quite frankly, is about cheater being found out by their unfortunate partner. The idea is this: 'I think you know... you know something... how much do you know...? I'm just gonna let them sweat it out a little bit.' But that play on words is also saying, 'You're all I drink about' and at this point I wanna sweat you out of my system."
BEAUTIFUL OBLIVION TRACK LISTING:
1. "Here's To You"
2. "Drink About It"
3. "Find Forever"
4. "Tapping Out"
5. "Without You"
6. "Rain"
7. "Downfall"
8. "Second Best"
9. "Get It Right"
10. "Flexin"
11. "No Problem (Keep It Alive)"
12. "Your Sake"
13." Beautiful Oblivion"
Issues will embark on a headline tour, presented by The Noise, this fall. All dates are below.
ISSUES ON TOUR:
With Polyhpia, Lil Aaron and Sleep Token:
11/07 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
11/08 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theater
11/09 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues
11/10 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues
11/12 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
11/13 - Phoenix, AZ - The Pressroom
11/14 - Los Angeles, CA - The Mayan
11/15 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues
11/16 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades
11/17 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom
11/18 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
11/19 - Seattle, WA - Showbox at The Market
11/20 - Boise, ID - Revolution
11/22 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
11/23 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
11/25 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada
11/26 - Des Moine, IA - Wooly's
11/27 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity
11/29 - Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues
11/30 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation
12/01 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues
12/02 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall
12/03 - Toronto, ON - Opera House
12/04 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda
12/06 - New York City, NY - Gramercy
12/07 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
12/08 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA
12/09 - New York City, NY - Gramercy
12/10 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place
12/11 - Reading, CA - Reverb
12/12 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
12/13 - Charlotte, NC - Underground
12/14 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater
12/15 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House Of Blues