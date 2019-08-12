Issues Announces New Album BEAUTIFUL OBLIVION

Issues, who returned to the hard rock scene with the brilliant and bold banger "Tapping Out," are pleased to announce they will release their new album Beautiful Oblivion on October 4 via Rise Records. The album takes the band's signature cocktail of metallic groove, hip-hop aplomb, alternative echoes, and edgy pop appeal a step further. The Atlanta band has delivered an instantly irresistible collection of anthems where singer Tyler Carter's nimble delivery seamlessly slips from R&B swagger into hard-hitting heaviness.



The band has shared the new song and video "Drink About It." Watch it below!



The video was directed by Dillon Novak (Issues, Dance Gavin Dance) and Cole Schwartz (Lyrical Lemonade, Juice WRLD, Wiz Khalifa).



"'Drink About It' is something I feel everyone can relate to," says Carter. "The song, quite frankly, is about cheater being found out by their unfortunate partner. The idea is this: 'I think you know... you know something... how much do you know...? I'm just gonna let them sweat it out a little bit.' But that play on words is also saying, 'You're all I drink about' and at this point I wanna sweat you out of my system."



BEAUTIFUL OBLIVION TRACK LISTING:



1. "Here's To You"

2. "Drink About It"

3. "Find Forever"

4. "Tapping Out"

5. "Without You"

6. "Rain"

7. "Downfall"

8. "Second Best"

9. "Get It Right"

10. "Flexin"

11. "No Problem (Keep It Alive)"

12. "Your Sake"

13." Beautiful Oblivion"



Issues will embark on a headline tour, presented by The Noise, this fall. All dates are below.

ISSUES ON TOUR:



With Polyhpia, Lil Aaron and Sleep Token:

11/07 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

11/08 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theater

11/09 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

11/10 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues

11/12 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

11/13 - Phoenix, AZ - The Pressroom

11/14 - Los Angeles, CA - The Mayan

11/15 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues

11/16 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

11/17 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom

11/18 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

11/19 - Seattle, WA - Showbox at The Market

11/20 - Boise, ID - Revolution

11/22 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

11/23 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

11/25 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada

11/26 - Des Moine, IA - Wooly's

11/27 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity

11/29 - Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues

11/30 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation

12/01 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues

12/02 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall

12/03 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

12/04 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda

12/06 - New York City, NY - Gramercy

12/07 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

12/08 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA

12/09 - New York City, NY - Gramercy

12/10 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place

12/11 - Reading, CA - Reverb

12/12 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

12/13 - Charlotte, NC - Underground

12/14 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater

12/15 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House Of Blues





