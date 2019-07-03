Israeli Pop Artist Moran Releases New Single 'Are You Happy?'

After building her name in her native country Israel, Moran is jumping into the US music scene with a brand new pop track - "Are You Happy?". Creating this single, Moran had the opportunity to collaborate with producer Guy Mar of the famous Israeli band Hadag Nahash. Working together, Moran was comfortable in expressing herself through songwriting. In fact "Are You Happy?" marks her debut as a songwriter. Lyrically, the song dives into the flurry of emotions at the end of a relationship and combines a slow beat with electronic influences that gives Moran's music a unique pop flare.

Moran says, "I wrote this song in the middle of the night, I was laying in bed and I was unease, I kept wondering about him, where he is, what he is doing, who is he with? and there was one question that came to mind - 'Are you happy?' I started writing the song with a chorus and then it all came out. It felt good to pour it all out. Thank god for music, right?"

With the single just released, Moran also released a music video to accompany it. The visual definitely shows off Moran's colorful artistry!

Currently, Moran is excited to share her new single "Are You Happy?", which is out on Spotify. Moran will also be collaborating with DJ Braindead (Tony Touch, Seany B, Anggun, Matt Pokora, and Wyclef Jean) for the remix of "Are You Happy?" - out July 19th. Be sure to follow Moran on Social Media to stay up-to-date on her music releases.





