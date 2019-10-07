Ismay Shares 'When I Was Younger' Video

California based singer-songwriter, Ismay, is back with a brand new single and video titled "When I Was Younger, I Cried." This is the first single from her upcoming debut record, Songs of Sonoma, set to release early next year.



The new video was premiered with The Vinyl District. Check out the new song below and stay tuned for more exciting news about Ismay's debut!



Five years spent working and living on the family ranch informs Ismay's debut full-length record, Songs of Sonoma Mountain. This album was recorded in a 100-year-old sheep barn at the ranch, seeking to immerse the listener in the world of Sonoma Mountain, and to evoke the sense that we aren't as separate from nature as we may think. Co-produced by Robert Cheek (Engineer: Band of Horses, Chelsea Wolfe) and Avery Hellman, Songs of Sonoma Mountain features live vulnerable performances that bring out the character of the space. These songs tell stories from the perspective of the mountain, the animals upon it, and Ismay themself to examine gender identity, loss, and a search for belonging. The record interweaves field recordings with intricate songwriting and experimental production. Ismay has also compiled a series of narrative documentary stories about Sonoma Mountain to accompany the record, to be released as a podcast entitled Where the World Begins in early 2020.

Listen to "When I Was Younger" below.

Songs of Sonoma - TRACKLISTING



01. A Song in Praise of Sonoma Mountain

02. The Stones

03. The 100 Mile View from Virginia City

04. When I Was Younger, I Cried

05. The Bird in the Shed

06. In the Hospital Room

07. Sonoma Mountain Theme

08. On Leaving Sonoma Mountain

09. The Song of the Mourning Dove Spoken Word

10. The Song of the Mourning Dove





