Isabella&Sebastian Share Indie-Pop Cover Of Wham!'s 'Last Christmas'

Memphis’ Isabella&Sebastian have shared their new single, gifting audiences with an upbeat, indie-pop rendition of Wham!’s “Last Christmas.” The duo present their own dazzling spin on the beloved holiday classic, effortlessly blending nostalgia with a modern spark. Mastered by Brad Blackwood (Prince, Fleetwood Mac, KISS, Maroon 5, Black Eyed Peas, Sara Bareilles, and beyond), Isabella&Sebastian’s cover of “Last Christmas” pulses with energy and offers a glittery, grooving beat alongside Isabella’s powerful, emotive vocals, sure to have listeners feeling the festive vibes all season long.

Isabella&Sebastian have also announced a contest kicking off on December 19 inviting DJs to remix the newly remastered version of their hit single, “Helium.” Submissions will be accepted through February 2. One day early access on December 18 will be granted to those who submit their email prior to December 19. Additional details can be found on their website here.



Isabella&Sebastian just delivered a very special performance at the NBA Memphis Grizzlies’ afternoon pre-game and halftime show last Sunday, December 1. Wowing the crowd and showing support for their hometown team, the duo performed a handful of their hit singles before Isabella opened the game with a gorgeous rendition of the “National Anthem.” This year, Isabella&Sebastian captivated audiences by sharing a collection of indie-pop-infused singles “Hopscotch,” “Lavender,” “Venom Veins,” and “Jellyfruit.” Earning early praise from outlets like MXDWN, Sweety High, the Memphis Flyer, Riff Magazine, and beyond, the duo are looking forward to sharing new music in 2025.

Memphis-based duo Isabella&Sebastian (Isabella DeFir and Sebastian Stephens) have been making original music their entire lives. Having first collaborated as members of the rock band Soundbox, the pair quickly honed in on their similar musical interests, eventually coming together to craft organic pop deliciousness as Isabella&Sebastian.



Isabella, age 19, is a lifelong passionate singer and lyricist who picked up her first mic at the age of five and started releasing her first songs by the age of 15. Her deeply inspired lyrics and musical vision are many lifetimes beyond her age, with her beautifully unique tone and songwriting places Isabella in a league of her own. She invites the world to share in personal vulnerability at the intersection of her heart and soul.



Sebastian, age 13, got his first drum kit on his third birthday and hasn’t come up for air since. He utilizes his impressive skills as a pitch-perfect multi-instrumentalist, composer, producer and actor who started earning his first paycheck playing bass, drums, and guitar by the time he was in kindergarten. Sebastian currently attends Berklee College of Music Online, where he became the youngest student in the history of Berklee to earn multiple certifications. Outside of music, Sebastian also became an accomplished actor of stage and screen by the age of 10, having performed in the Broadway series School of Rock, The Musical and in Wes Anderson’s critically acclaimed major motion picture, Asteroid City.



Isabella&Sebastian shine bright as a duo, showcasing their love for synth-infused, analog-driven pop. They write, record and co-produce all of their own music that successfully balances a hook-filled retro vibe with a forward-looking feel. Isabella&Sebastian’s music chemistry, humor and stage presence combine to deliver an original fresh take representing the best of indie pop.

Photo Credit: 767Agency

