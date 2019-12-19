Irene Diaz Releases iMessage-Inspired Video for 'Another Observer'

Alternative pop songstress Irene Diaz has released a creative iMessage-inspired lyric video for her latest single, the pulsating "Another Observer" (Cosmica Records). The song, her first since 2016, was spotlighted by NPR's Felix Contreras last week who raved: "Irene Diaz's rich, sultry voice has only become more expressive with age and is seemingly without fault in any genre she sings. 'Another Observer'...an airy power ballad perfectly suited for her voice as she makes her way through the ravages of a lost love. If my heart hurt like this, I would want a voice like hers to mourn the loss."

Watch 'Another Observer' below!

"Another Observer" marks the lead single from her forthcoming full-length Lovers & Friends album expected in 2020. The song is "...a fully realized modern pop confessional," noted Kevin Bronson of Buzzbands.LA, adding: "It's a bold initiation to her new aesthetic."

Prior to Diaz linking up with Carla Morrison-who Executive Produced the upcoming Lovers & Friends album-and producers Alejandro and Demian Jimenez who enhanced the songs with electronic soundscapes and moody textures that envelope and elevate her lyrics, she released her 2013 EP I Love You Madly. That debut release found praise from Isabela Raygoza of Remezcla who proclaimed: "I've been obsessed with singer/pianist Irene Diaz ever since I heard a note slip out of her soulful voice."

Additional details for Lovers & Friends can expected in early 2020.





