InterDJ & Producer M-Squared Teams Up With Nohemy & Fito Blanko for 'Ganas'

Internationally-renowned DJ and Producer M-Squared collaborates with popular artists Nohemy and Fito Blanko in his larger than life hit "GANAS". Embracing late summertime vibes, "GANAS" explores love and lust while living in the moment. Paired with a vibrant video shot off the coast of Miami, FL, the Latin artists flow over M-Squared's buoyant production style with ease. High energy from beginning to end, Nohemy and Fito compliment each other and M-Squared's knack for high energy trap, reggaeton and pop deliver a track that is sure to have long lasting appeal. For non-spanish speakers, "GANAS" means desire, and there's nothing like a tropical setting and a danceable beat to get you in the mood. And having been crowned America's #1 DJ by Red Bull Music, M-Squared is no stranger to setting the bar.

Michael McPherson aka M-Squared has delivered electrifying performances all over the world. Having been featured on Viacom's hit TV series Master of the Mix, his success has led him to opportunities to tour as the official DJ for Grammy-winning superstar Kelly Rowland as well as Disney singer/actress Baby Ariel. Having amassed a list of high-profile clients like Tommy Hilfiger, Louis Vuitton, NBC/Universal, The Grammy's and much more, M-Squared continues to establish himself as an undeniable talent in the music industry. With a decidedly global sensibility, he transcends genre by creating fresh sounds that appeal to a wide demographic of listeners. In his new single, he chose to team up with Fito Blanko from Panama and Nohemy from Puerto Rico, allowing his passion for sounds from around the world to truly thrive. Whether he's DJing a key industry event like the NBA All-Star weekend or the NFL Super Bowl weekend, "Ganas" will serve as the perfect addition to his DJ set to be played everywhere from Miami to Dubai. Born in Brooklyn but raised in Orlando, M-Squared also makes it a point to get involved on a local scale. Whether it's speaking to the youth at the Boys and Girls Club or giving a surprise performance for students at his alma mater's career day, he provides support for the next generation of potential artists.

"Coming from very humble beginnings, I like taking the opportunity to positively inspire people and always strive for excellence. That's what drives me to keep giving. It's all about creating your reality while inspiring others...design the Mood." ~ M-Squared

Watch "GANAS" on YouTube below!