Innervision Signs Guitarist Keith Andrew Debuting New Single 'Cielo' Featuring Chris Standring

If you've followed the career of SF Bay Area-based guitarist Keith Andrew, you've undoubtedly noticed a free-spirited approach in his music and the titles of his projects--especially among his recent works. Naturally taking advantage of consumer tastes that, today, demand a more eclectic and diverse output, Andrew is playing to his strengths and celebrating his passion for life.

This has never been more apparent than on his latest radio single Cielo, (Spanish for "Sky"), his Innervision Records label debut and the new single from his forthcoming album Soul Expedition. Enlisting the help of hit guitarist and composer/producer Chris Standring, Keith weaves his way through a sultry mix of fiery electric guitar lines (including a tasty solo from Standring), and a flourish of acoustic picking set amongst a bed of spicy Latin rhythms and textures. True to its name, Cielo invokes the sky's spacious and often turbulent and lively beauty!

Cielo comes on the heels of Keith's 2018 hit single release Higher Ground/Funky Good Time -- the fusion of the Stevie Wonder and James Brown classics. Keith teamed up with Darryl Walker--master vocalist, saxophonist, and a vital member of the contemporary jazz group, East Bay Soul.

"I'm excited to join the talented roster at Innervision Records - a label that I've followed for many years. Innervision genuinely works in the best interest of their artists and their track record of success speaks for itself. Thank you Steve, Adam and the rest of the team for welcoming me and my new project."

"I had heard some great things from several friends in the Smooth Jazz community about Keith," says Innervision GM Steve Belkin. "I'm looking forward to some great things coming from Keith this year." A&R and ASL radio promoter Adam Leibovitz chimes in "Keith is a perfect fit for Innervision Records. A great player and a great guy, who makes great music!"





