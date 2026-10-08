Inner City Returns With Vocal House Single 'Positivity'
The track pairs two generations of the Saunderson family and will include remixes from New York house icon Todd Terry and Chuck Daniels.
Detroit electronic pioneers Inner City return with new single 'Positivity', featuring Steffanie Christi'an, out 16th October on Inner City Detroit. Written and produced by Kevin Saunderson and Dantiez Saunderson, the release brings together two generations of the Saunderson family, with Christi'an's powerful lead vocal at the centre of a driving vocal House record built for the dancefloor.
Combining uplifting songwriting with Inner City's electronic foundations, 'Positivity' taps into the meeting point between house, soul and vocal energy that has defined the group across nearly four decades. The release follows Inner City and Christi'an's summer single 'Turn Me On' on Defected's Glitterbox imprint, continuing a new run of music from the group as Kevin and Dantiez Saunderson push Inner City into its next chapter.
The first 'Positivity' package pairs the Original Mix with a Todd Terry KMS Dub, bringing the New York house icon into the release with a club-focused rework. A second package follows on 6 November, featuring the Todd Terry Mix, Todd Terry Remix Edit and a remix from Detroit house mainstay Chuck Daniels, alongside an Edit of the original.
Few names in electronic music carry the legacy of Inner City. Formed by Detroit pioneer Kevin Saunderson in 1987, the group helped take the emerging sound of Detroit to an international audience. 'Big Fun' and 'Good Life', from their platinum-selling debut album Paradise, became global hits and remain defining records in electronic music. Across their career, Inner City have sold more than six million records worldwide, landed nine UK Top 40 singles and scored five number-one records on the US Billboard Dance chart.
Today, Inner City brings together Kevin and Dantiez Saunderson alongside Detroit vocalist Steffanie Christi'an, connecting the foundations of the group with a new generation while continuing to draw from Detroit Techno, House, Soul and R&B.
The release arrives as Kevin Saunderson's iconic KMS Records approaches its 40th anniversary in 2027, with a major year of activity ahead for the Detroit act and their associated imprint's highlighting the impact of Inner City over four decades of dance music.
Inner City feat. Steffanie Christi'an 'Positivity' is released 16 October 2026 on Inner City Detroit, with the second remix package following 6 November.
Tracklist
Out 16 October 2026 on Inner City Detroit:
1) Positivity (Original Mix)
2) Positivity (Todd Terry KMS Dub)
Out 6 November 2026 on Inner City Detroit:
1) Positivity (Edit)
2) Positivity (Todd Terry Mix)
3) Positivity (Todd Terry Remix Edit)
4) Positivity (Chuck Daniels Remix)
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