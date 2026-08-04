GRAMMY Winner LATROIT to Release CLASSICS VOL. 1 Debut Album

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GRAMMY Award-winner LATROIT has announced Classics Vol. 1, the debut album from LATROIT HOUSE ENSEMBLE. The project reimagines house music classics through contemporary live performance.

GRAMMY Award-winning producer Latroit (Dennis White) presents Classics Vol. 1, the debut album from the Latroit House Ensemble, arriving August 25. Dedicated to preserving the spirit and cultural legacy of house music through live performance, the album brings together an international cast of artists from the worlds of house, jazz, gospel, and beyond, including legendary jazz bassist Ron Carter, the Soweto Gospel Choir, South African vocalist Nomvula Munnie, and UK vocalist Nick Clow.

Key Points About Latroit's Classics Vol. 1

Legendary jazz bassist Ron Carter (Miles David Quintet) performs on the album's lead single, 'Finally.'

The Latroit House Ensemble was created by GRAMMY Award-winning producer Latroit (Dennis White), whose career spans the evolution of house music—from touring with Inner City during the 'Good Life' and 'Big Fun' era to producing internationally recognized dance records and earning a GRAMMY Award in 2018.

3X Grammy winners Soweto Gospel Choir perform on 3 songs.

Nick Clow brings decades of UK dance music history to the project. He is an Ivor Novello Award-nominated singer, songwriter, and producer who has performed as a backing vocalist for the Pet Shop Boys and as lead vocalist of the seminal UK dance act Full Intention.

South African vocalist Nomvula Munnie continues her collaboration with Latroit, which began through a cultural exchange initiative he co-founded in South Africa.

The album release celebration will take place August 22 in the new Houston Brothers club in Hollywood presented by KCRW.

Veteran New York percussionist Duke Mushroom, whose work has helped define the sound of New York house music through recordings with Masters at Work, Roger Sanchez, and others, also contributes to the project.

Classics Vol. 1

Classics Vol. 1 will be released August 25, reimagining house music through live performance. Recorded in Johannesburg, Oxfordshire, London, Miami, Detroit, New York, and Los Angeles, the album offers fresh interpretations of house classics including 'Only Love Can Save Me,' 'Beautiful People,' 'Brighter Days,' 'Hallelujah,' and more.

While remaining true to the spirit of the original recordings, each performance is reimagined through the distinctive voices and musical perspectives of the Latroit House Ensemble, whose artists draw from the worlds of jazz, gospel, electronic, and classical music. Classics Vol. 1 follows History of House, Latroit's 2024 album featuring the Soweto Gospel Choir, which reached #1 on U.S. College Radio's Electronic and Global charts, earned an ARIA Award nomination for Best Global Album, and was named one of KCRW's Top Albums of the Year.

Ron Carter

The lead single from Classics Vol. 1, 'Finally,' features legendary jazz bassist Ron Carter, whose career spans more than six decades. Carter anchored Miles Davis' iconic Second Great Quintet from 1963 to 1968 and, with more than 2,200 recording sessions to his name, is widely recognized as one of the most influential bassists in jazz history.

Rather than sampling one of Carter's historic recordings, Latroit invited him to create an entirely new bass performance for the house music classic. The result is a rare collaboration between one of jazz's most influential musicians and a GRAMMY Award-winning producer, bringing together two artists whose careers have been shaped by improvisation, musical expression, and community.

Carter recorded his performance in New York in June 2026, joining Latroit in the studio to create a new interpretation of one of house music's most enduring anthems.

Latroit — Producer, DJ, Artist & Founder of Latroit House Ensemble

GRAMMY Award-winning producer, songwriter, DJ, and composer Dennis White, known professionally as Latroit, has spent more than three decades helping shape modern dance music. Beginning his career as Music Director for Kevin Saunderson's legendary group Inner City during the 'Good Life' and 'Big Fun' era, White went on to create influential records including 'Happy People,' 'Into the Sun,' and the double-platinum hit 'I Like That.' His production and remix credits include Depeche Mode, Madonna, deadmau5, Elvis Presley, Hans Zimmer, Nile Rodgers, Idris Elba, and Swedish House Mafia.

In 2018, White received the GRAMMY Award for Best Remixed Recording for Depeche Mode's 'You Move.' His 2024 album History of House, featuring the Soweto Gospel Choir, reached #1 on the U.S. College Radio Electronic and Global charts, earned an ARIA Award nomination for Best Global Album, and was named one of KCRW's Top Albums of the Year.

Through the Latroit House Ensemble, White continues to celebrate the cultural legacy of house music through contemporary recordings and live performance.

Soweto Gospel Choir

The Soweto Gospel Choir is a multiple GRAMMY Award-winning vocal ensemble from South Africa. The choir has collaborated with artists including U2, Peter Gabriel, John Legend, and Robert Plant. Following its 2024 collaboration with Latroit on the ARIA Award-nominated album History of House, the choir reunites with the Latroit House Ensemble for three songs on Classics Vol. 1, including a new interpretation of Sade's 'Pearls,' blending Amapiano rhythms with South African gospel traditions.

Nick Clow

Lead vocalist Nick Clow brings decades of British dance music history to Classics Vol. 1. An Ivor Novello Award-nominated singer, songwriter, and producer with more than 1 billion streams, Clow served as lead vocalist for acclaimed UK house act Full Intention and as a backing vocalist for the Pet Shop Boys.

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