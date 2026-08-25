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GRAMMY Award-winning producer Latroit (Dennis White) presents Classics Vol. 1, the debut album from the Latroit House Ensemble, arriving August 25th via House of Latroit/Symphonic. Dedicated to preserving the spirit and cultural legacy of house music through live performance, the album brings together an international cast of artists from the worlds of house, jazz, gospel, and beyond, including legendary jazz bassist Ron Carter, the Soweto Gospel Choir, South African vocalist Nomvula Munnie, and UK vocalist Nick Clow.

'Finally' is the lead single from Classics Vol. 1, that features legendary jazz bassist Ron Carter, whose career spans more than six decades. Carter anchored Miles Davis' iconic Second Great Quintet from 1963 to 1968 and, with more than 2,200 recording sessions to his name, is widely recognized as one of the most influential bassists in jazz history.

Rather than sampling one of Carter's historic recordings, Latroit invited him to create an entirely new bass performance for the house music classic. The result is a rare collaboration between one of jazz's most influential musicians and a GRAMMY Award-winning producer, bringing together two artists whose careers have been shaped by improvisation, musical expression, and community. Carter recorded his performance in New York in June 2026, joining Latroit in the studio to create a new interpretation of one of house music's most enduring anthems.

Recorded in Johannesburg, Oxfordshire, London, Miami, Detroit, New York, and Los Angeles, Classics Vol. 1 offers fresh interpretations of house classics including 'Only Love Can Save Me,' 'Beautiful People,' 'Brighter Days,' 'Hallelujah,' and more. Classics Vol. 1 follows History of House, Latroit's 2024 album featuring the Soweto Gospel Choir, which reached #1 on U.S. College Radio's Electronic and Global charts, earned an ARIA Award nomination for Best Global Album, and was named one of KCRW's Top Albums of the Year.

GRAMMY Award-winning producer, songwriter, DJ, and composer Dennis White, known professionally as Latroit, has spent more than three decades helping shape modern dance music. Beginning his career as Music Director for Kevin Saunderson's legendary group Inner City during the 'Good Life' and 'Big Fun' era, White went on to create influential records including 'Happy People,' 'Into the Sun,' and the double-platinum hit 'I Like That.' His production and remix credits include Depeche Mode, Madonna, deadmau5, Elvis Presley, Hans Zimmer, Nile Rodgers, Idris Elba, and Swedish House Mafia.

In 2018, White received the GRAMMY Award for Best Remixed Recording for Depeche Mode's 'You Move.' His 2024 album History of House, featuring the Soweto Gospel Choir, reached #1 on the U.S. College Radio Electronic and Global charts, earned an ARIA Award nomination for Best Global Album, and was named one of KCRW's Top Albums of the Year. Through the Latroit House Ensemble, White continues to celebrate the cultural legacy of house music through contemporary recordings and live performance.

The Soweto Gospel Choir is a multiple GRAMMY Award-winning vocal ensemble from South Africa. The choir has collaborated with artists including U2, Peter Gabriel, John Legend, and Robert Plant. Following its 2024 collaboration with Latroit on the ARIA Award-nominated album History of House, the choir reunites with the Latroit House Ensemble for three songs on Classics Vol. 1, including a new interpretation of Sade's 'Pearls,' blending Amapiano rhythms with South African gospel traditions.

Lead vocalist Nick Clow brings decades of British dance music history to Classics Vol. 1. An Ivor Novello Award-nominated singer, songwriter, and producer with more than 1 billion streams, Clow served as lead vocalist for acclaimed UK house act Full Intention and as a backing vocalist for the Pet Shop Boys.

South African-born composer and vocalist Nomvula Munnie first met Latroit through Orna Create, a cultural exchange initiative he established with the Cape Town Music Festival and the Johannesburg Chamber of Commerce Youth Commission to connect emerging South African artists with international recording opportunities. At the time, Munnie was President of the South African Musicians Trade Union and this led to Latroit and Nomvula beginning a creative collaboration that continues with 'Pearls.'

The Latroit House Ensemble just celebrated the release of Classics Vol. 1 with their debut live performance presented by KCRW at a show Hollywood on August 22nd. Embraced from the outset by influential tastemaker KCRW, the ensemble has been featured on Morning Becomes Eclectic, headlined the station's sold-out Summer Nights concert series, and received ongoing airplay for its debut single, 'Beautiful People.'

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