Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ink To Spill Tackles Greed In “Hollow Bar Of Gold”

"Hollow Bar of Gold" tells a story from songwriter Bob Sauer's tremulous past over soothing guitar strums.

May. 4, 2021  

Ink To Spill Tackles Greed In “Hollow Bar Of Gold”

We've been following their journey for a while now and with each single we learn more about the members of Ink to Spill. Not shy to tell the stories of their childhood or to share viewpoints on issues or events, the alternative rock band never fails to disappoint.

In their new song and second single of a hard-hitting trilogy: Before A Beginning, An Ending, "Hollow Bar of Gold" tells a story from songwriter Bob Sauer's tremulous past over soothing guitar strums. Taking more of a mellow approach to their usual rock/blues arrangements, the band stays consistent in its vulnerability by telling a story about what happens when greed gets the best of you. "Hollow Bar of Gold" is scheduled to go LIVE on streaming services on Tuesday May 4th.

"We all knew he was a mess, We all knew, it'd end in peace and rest / We thought you'd be there for your sister left alone, Turns out you had plans of your own" - Hollow Bar of Gold

Bob always considered his uncle to be one of his better friends in life and his uncle always considered Bob's mom to be an older sister. But while Bob's grandparents were still alive, he always found it odd to hear his uncle constantly commenting on how Bob's mom and dad would end up with a modest majority of the inheritance., Bob's mother had taken far more care of his grandparents than their sons until the very end; however when his grandma died, his uncle found a sneaky way to work her modest recognition out of the equation by taking advantage of Bob's father's addiction. "Hollow Bar of Gold'''s turbulent tale is an extension of Bob's fathers' long term struggles with alcoholism, hence the trilogy. Spill's raw and very vulnerable approach to songwriting is highlighted perfectly in the video for "Hollow Bar of Gold" where we see lead singer Gus Reeves sitting on a stool, strumming the guitar and telling this story in a way that connects you to the heart of Bob's tale.

Having received high praises from Grit Daily, The Hype Magazine, Medium Magazine, Thrive Global, Tattoo Magazine, The Virginian-Pilot, The Hollywood Tribune and many more, the coast-to-coast-to-coast band continues to make waves, touch hearts and advocate for all that is good, while effortlessly remaining true to themselves. Learn more about what Ink to Spill is up to on their website here.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Brittney Johnson
Brittney Johnson
Jacqueline B. Arnold
Jacqueline B. Arnold
Max von Essen
Max von Essen

Related Articles View More Music Stories
Anjimile Shares 1978 (Reunion) Photo

Anjimile Shares '1978 (Reunion)'

Ehsan Matoori Releases Jete Nahi Dibo Single Photo

Ehsan Matoori Releases 'Jete Nahi Dibo' Single

Governors Ball Music Festival Announces 2021 Lineup Photo

Governors Ball Music Festival Announces 2021 Lineup

Pink Will Receive ICON AWARD at the 2021 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS Photo

Pink Will Receive ICON AWARD at the 2021 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS


More Hot Stories For You

  • Carly Peace Added To Old Dominion at Sioux Empire Fair
  • Ultimate Dance and Cheer Comes to Washington Pavilion This Weekend
  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • South Dakota Symphony To Begin Centennial Season Celebration