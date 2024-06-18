Ethan Hawke to Star in BLUE MOON Film About Lyricist Lorenz Hart

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Deadline has reported that Blue Moon, Richard Linklater's film about lyricist Lorenz Hart, is a go at Sony Pictures Classics and features a starry cast that includes Ethan Hawke, Margaret Qualley, Bobby Cannavale, and Andrew Scott. The film will begin production this summer in Dublin.

Hawke will presumably play Hart (his role has not been confirmed), who was part of the hit songwriting team Rodgers and Hart. Together, the duo helmed such musicals as Babes in Arms and Pal Joey, in addition to the 1934 hit ballad "Blue Moon" from which the film gets its title.

The story itself takes place at the legnedary Sardi's Restaurant on the night of March 31, 1943. That day served as the opening for Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, which was first Rodgers' first project with his new collaborator. The screenplay is written by Robert Kaplow, whom Linklater has worked with before.

In a statement, the director said “Robert, Ethan, and I have been developing this story for over a decade and are excited and grateful that the time has come to bring this to life.”

In addition to this project, Richard Linklater is also working on a film adaptation of Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along. The cast includes Ben Platt, Beanie Feldstein, and Paul Mescal, and is being filmed every couple of years over the course of 20 films. The Broadway revival recently won 4 Tony Awards.