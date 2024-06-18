The Paper Kites Return To U.S. This Fall For Austin City Limits and Dates With Stephen Sanchez　​  ​ 

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following an impressive sold-out headline tour earlier this year, Australian indie-folk groundbreakers The Paper Kites will return to North America in October for an appearance at Austin City Limits (weekend two) as well as support dates with Stephen Sanchez starting October 13th in Atlanta. All dates are listed below.

Additionally, The Paper Kites have just unveiled their At The Roadhouse documentary, a special concert film that gives audiences an inside look at the making of their latest full-length album. In July 2022, The Paper Kites arrived in the small regional Victoria town of Campbells Creek to transform an empty heritage building into an American-style roadhouse. Over one month, they performed a free, unannounced residency at 'The Roadhouse' to locals and passersby on Friday and Saturday evenings, while spending weekdays working on their new record in a barn on the same property. Captured by cinematographer Keiren Watson-Bonnic and edited by lead singer and songwriter Sam Bentley, the feature-length film will take audiences on an intimate journey reminiscent of their time at The Roadhouse, along with the landscape and beauty of Campbells Creek.

At The Roadhouse is the continuation of an odds-defying run for The Paper Kites that has seen them achieve accolades like a certified Platinum record in the US, over a billion streams on Spotify, and continuously growing sold-out audiences across continents. Removing themselves from the typical pageantry that accompanies accolades like that, the group found inspiration for this new album by relocating to the remote village of Campbells Creek - away from the pressures of daily life - where they joyfully filled The Roadhouse with music around the clock for weeks on end. While often creating new songs by day, performing them to a growing fan community at night, and recording right there the next morning - the resulting sixteen songs form a touching ode to what waits for us on the winding roads of love, loss, acceptance and wanderlust.

The Paper Kites On Tour:

Fri, Oct 11 Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits (Weekend Two Only)

Supporting Stephen Sanchez

Sun, Oct 13 Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

Tue, Oct 15 Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheatre

Thur, Oct 17 Washington, DC @ The Anthem

Fri, Oct 18 Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Sat, Oct 19 Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

Wed, Oct 23 Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Fri, Oct 25 Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat, Oct 26 St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Sun, Oct 27 Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Tue, Oct 29 Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center – Walt Disney Theatre

Photo credit: Nick McKinlay

