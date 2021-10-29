Ingrid Michaelson & Zooey Deschanel Release 'Merry Christmas, Happy New Year'

Today, patron saint of charming Christmas tunes, Ingrid Michaelson releases her cheerful original duet "Merry Christmas, Happy New Year (Feat. Zooey Deschanel)." Alongside the release, she shares an undeniably adorable stop motion visual featuring a bundled-up rabbit spreading holiday joy. The track is off her upcoming album 'Ingrid Michaelson's Songs For The Season - Deluxe Edition,' out on November 5th.

"Merry Christmas, Happy New Year (Feat. Zooey Deschanel)" is soon to be a catchy Christmas classic, with the two beloved vocalists sharing their favorite things about the season over bright jingling bells. The visuals, created by Andrea Love and author/illustrator Phoebe Wahl, capture the holiday spirit through stop motion fuzzy woodland critters.

Ingrid says, "I don't think you'll meet someone who loves Christmas more than I do, and it is the same thing for Christmas music. I knew I wanted to put out a deluxe album even before I put out the original album! There's just too much music to choose from. I'm incredibly honored that another self-proclaimed Christmas lover, Zooey Deschanel, is joining me on a new original, "Merry Christmas, Happy New Year!" When she said yes (over Twitter) it was truly an early Christmas gift!"

Zooey on the track, "It was a joy and an honor to co-write and sing this song with Ingrid! We hope it brings joy to everyone who listens."

Listen to the new track here: