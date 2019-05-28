Ingrid Michaelson AnnouncesÂ 'The DramaticÂ Tour' and Sets Album Release Date

Pop singer songwriter Ingrid Michaelson today announced a string of special club dates, The Dramatic Tour, in support of her new album, Stranger Songs. The album, out June 28 and now available for pre-order here, was inspired by Netflix's pop culture phenomenon Stranger Things and its release will immediately precede the show's third season premiere on July 4. Earlier this month, the pop star debuted the flirty, palpitating single, "Missing You" -- which quickly became her first-ever #1 most-added single at Hot AC radio and is racing up that chart - currently at #34 and a Greatest Gainer in its second week.



The Dramatic Tour will make stops throughout the country, including Chicago's Vic Theatre, Roseland Theater in Portland, The Fillmore in San Francisco, Los Angeles' The Wiltern and two nights at the newly reopened Webster Hall in Michaelson's hometown of New York. Tickets to most of these special club dates, as well as a limited number of exclusive VIP packages, will be available to the public starting Friday, May 31 at 10am local time through IngridMichaelson.com.



After four Top 20 albums, platinum singles, and countless song placements in everything from Grey's Anatomy to a Google ad - all released independently on her own Cabin 24 Records - Michaelson found herself at a bit of creative standstill, adrift and seeking inspiration. The pop singer-songwriter found it again in an unexpected place, the throwback sci-fi/horror drama Stranger Things.



"I've already made seven records, I have a lot to say. But I've said it so much from the brain and mind and soul of Ingrid Michaelson - I wanted to create something through a different lens," shared the singer-songwriter. "There's something about Stranger Things that's really comforting, it brings me back to my childhood. It's the best kind of escapism and I find myself seeking that now more than ever. I took inspiration from the show and the characters and all these ideas started to come to me. Every song on the record includes a reference from the show, some more specific than others, but all of the themes are universal - these are feelings everyone has."



The in-demand writer has been busy. The exploration of nostalgia and how love and loss play with our memory has been driving a creative renaissance for Michaelson. Earlier this year it was announced that she will develop the new musical adaptation of Nicholas Sparks' best-selling novel, The Notebook. An achingly tender story about the enduring power of love, The Notebook was best-selling author Nicholas Sparks' first published novel (in 1996). It was on The New York Times Best Seller list in its first week of release and stayed a hardcover best seller for more than a year. An award-winning film version of The Notebook directed by Nick Cassavetes was released in 2004, starring Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams, James Garner and Gena Rowlands.

STRANGER SONGS TOUR DATES



September 24 Washington DC 930 Club

September 26 Nashville TN Marathon Music Works

September 27 Atlanta GA Buckhead Theater

September 30 Austin TX Emo's

October 3 San Diego CA The Observatory North Park

October 4 Los Angeles CA The Wiltern

October 9 San Francisco CA The Fillmore

October 11 Portland OR Roseland Theater

October 12 Seattle WA The Showbox

October 14 Salt Lake City UT Union Event Center

October 16 Denver CO Ogden Theatre

October 18 Minneapolis MN The Orpheum

October 19 Chicago IL Vic Theatre

October 20 Detroit MI Majestic Theater

October 22 Boston MA House of Blues

October 25 Philadelphia PA Union Transfer

October 28 New York NY Webster Hall

October 29 New York NY Webster Hall





