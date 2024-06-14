Infinity Song Release 'Metamorphosis Complete'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Buzzing sibling band Infinity Song have released their album Metamorphosis Complete today via Roc Nation. The project, coinciding with Black Music Month, offers new songs that build upon the foundation of the groups acclaimed Metamorphosis EP that solidified Infinity Song as a fast-rising band to watch.

The new album contains six new songs in addition to the six carried over from Metamorphosis EP, including the band's two mega viral original singles, “Hater’s Anthem” and “Slow Burn”. Displaying elevated songwriting, both sonically and lyrically, each track has its own auditory thumbprint and shows Infinity Song musical growth in the last year while honing their soft-rock sound. The theme of evolution is a constant throughout the album: “More Beautiful,” spearheaded by Angel Boyd, serves as a “sister song” to hit “Slow Burn,” while focus track “Comedy” is a reflective, powerful anthem. Finally, album closer “Sunshine” acts as what the band described as a “period at the end of the sentence” of their Metamorphosis era.

‘Metamorphosis Complete’ is the band’s most focused, intentional, and self-assured body of work yet. “The other iteration of ‘Metamorphosis’ was an attempt at self-validation in the sense that we were trying to prove to ourselves that we belonged as a band,” they share. “On this next iteration of songs, that is not something we were trying to prove to ourselves. We were just trying to enjoy ourselves, and are very confident that people will love it. We believe that we did that … we went into the studio confidently this time around.”

The new album hopes to serve as the soundtrack and guide for anyone who may be going through their own personal transformations, regardless of what stage of life they are in. Through completing their own individual and group metamorphosis and closing the chapter on this transformative stage, Infinity Song proves that they’re an ever-present force in not just soft rock, but music as a whole.

“While the ‘Metamorphosis’ song feels like a full, complete metamorphosis, we were still growing when we created the first iteration of the project,” shares the band. “We’re even more evolved than we were then and we’ve really found our stride and found ourselves. The metamorphosis wasn’t complete when we finished that two years ago. And now you can see it with everything happening…with these new songs, we’ve found that this metamorphosis is complete.”

Metamorphosis Complete Track Listing:

1. Want You Back

2. Lotus

3. Metamorphosis

4. Haters Anthem

5. Sinking Boat

6. Comedy

7. More Beautiful

8. Dreams

9. Pink Sky

10. Slow Burn

11. No One Comes Close

12. Sunshine

The band is fresh off of a successful run of shows across the United Kingdom and Europe for their first ever world tour. They’ll keep things going this summer with performances throughout the U.S., including bringing their unparalleled live show to Bonnaroo tomorrow and supporting Lake Street Dive on select dates, including at Madison Square Garden in September. Tickets can be purchased HERE, and a full list of dates can be found below.

INFINITY SONG TOUR DATES:

June 15 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival

July 10 - San Francisco, CA - Brick & Mortar Music Hall

July 11 - Los Angeles, CA - The Troubadour

July 12 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar

July 13 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

July 16 - Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge

July 19 - Dallas, TX - Dada Dallas

July 20 - Houston, TX - Bronze Peacock Room at House of Blues Houston

July 21 - Austin, TX - 3TEN Austin City Limits Live

July 24 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

July 26 - Detroit, MI - The Shelter

July 27 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

July 29 - Columbus, OH - Rumba Cafe

August 1 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St Entry

August 2 - Chicago, IL - Park West

August 3 - Chicago IL - Lollapalooza

August 9 - Carnation, WA - Thing Festival

August 18 - London, UK - All Points East

September 13 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion *

September 14 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden *

September 15 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at The Mann *

September 26 - Charlotte, NC - Visulite Theatre

September 27 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle

September 29 - Columbia, MD - All Things Go Festival

October 1 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd Music House

October 2 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

October 3 - Boston, MA - The Red Room at Cafe 939

October 4 - Boston, MA - The Red Room at Cafe 939

October 8 - Paris, FR - Pitchfork Music Festival

* Supporting Lake Street Dive

About Infinity Song:

Infinity Song is a Soft Rock band based in New York City comprised of 4 siblings, Abraham, Angel, Israel, and Momo Boyd. With a blend of tight vocal harmonies, dreamy lyricism and sublime guitar riffs, the band creates a transcendent experience for the audience on every stage and in their recorded music.

Homeschooled academically and musically, along with their 5 other brothers and sisters, by parents who founded the Boys & Girls Choirs of Detroit, the siblings have performed in front of audiences since Pre-K. They were raised on classical, gospel, jazz, and R & B like The Winans Family, Pat Metheny, Ella Fitzgerald, Whitney Houston and original compositions written by their father. They were also trained in music production and songwriting by their father, who also represents the band as their manager and is founder and president of Peace Industry Music Group, the Boyd family’s music label imprint at Roc Nation.

Infinity Song’s journey was a labored yet adventurous climb. In 2006, the Boyd patriarch, John D. Boyd, relocated the entire family from Detroit to New York and they began performing publicly all around the city. Singing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in the morning, on 5th Avenue in the afternoon and Times Square at night, eventually Central Park’s Bethesda Fountain became a permanent stage for the next 12 years of their lives. After several years of developing a following and turning casual park visitors into loyal fans, the group was introduced to Jay-Z.

In 2014, the band was formed by three of the Boyd siblings-Victory, Abraham and Angel. Later, Momo and Israel were added. In 2016, the band was signed to Roc Nation by Jay-Z, who advised them not to conform to the label’s artistic culture, but rather allow Roc Nation’s artistic culture to catch up to them. 4 years later in 2020, the five siblings made a giant splash with their debut album ‘Mad Love’ and several viral videos that amassed millions of views across all social media sites, garnering attention and support from some of Hollywood’s biggest names. After several years of performing and creating with the band and completing their first domestic tour, Victory, who was also signed as a solo artist at Roc Nation, branched out to launch her solo career as the label’s first gospel recording artist. Infinity Song then embarked upon a metamorphosis of their sound and creative direction, which resulted in a fresh musical blend that resonates with fans globally.

Infinity Song is currently reeling from the reception of their now viral single, “Haters Anthem”, that was released ahead of their most recent project, “Metamorphosis.” With over 200 million people having heard the song, an endorsement by popstar Doja Cat, and a number of press write ups, the catchy single is making waves all around the world. Even leading many listeners to compare the band to legendary 70s groups such as Fifth Dimension, The Mamas and The Papas, and ABBA.

With this amount of excitement surrounding their new project, Infinity Song is ready to continue to solidify their place in the space where great music is being created in today’s culture.

Photo credit: John N. Adams III

