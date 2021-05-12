Indubious, Sizzla, & Skillinjah Release Music Video for 'The Offering'

Indubious, the Oregon-based reggae trio, just dropped their new music video for "The Offering," a collaboration with the legendary Sizzla and Skillinjah, from their critically acclaimed full length The Bridge, out now on Easy Star Records. The infectious track is blessed with Sizzla's surefire vocals alongside Skillinjah's and Indubious's own unique flows and bumping production. The music video is fun and playful, with an 8-bit retro vibe that captures the exciting movement behind NFTs and an introduction to the band's upcoming NFT drop (Non Fungible Tokens, which are unique tradable digital assets that exist on a blockchain, a branch of the Cryptocurrency marketplace). Watch the video here (https://youtu.be/JTlYD4P-Vn8).



Evton, Indubious's keyboardist and vocalist, explains, "The idea for this video was inspired by the recently exploding NFT marketplace. We have been wanting to find a unique and creative way to launch some NFTs of our own and thought how cool it would be to create a video game-styled music video and release exclusive images of our video game avatars in conjunction with an 8-bit style music video. Six exclusive one of a kind NFTs will go up for auction after this release, with three representing the human forms of each band member, and three representing our spirit animal embodiments as shown in the video." The video is directed by HrAudioVisuales.



"The Offering" is a powerful and energizing homage to the magic within all humans to create their own reality. The band adds, "Focusing our primary objective to bring love to the world in all we do has the power to transform our human experience to one of rich blessings and synchronicity. 'The Offering' invites you into this realm with its east meets west 'Gangster Shanti' style; pulsing hip hop bass production, overtly conscious lyrics, and a closing invocational chant with eastern instrumentation."



Evton and Skip, brothers and bandmates (along with drummer Matty T. Wells), have cultivated a dedicated fan base, affectionately called Indubians, with their impressive instrumental skill, powerful harmonies, and an electrifying stage presence. In addition to their memorable live shows, which have put them on numerous U.S. festival stages, as well as on tour with The Movement, Stephen Marley, and others. With The Bridge, Indubious continues to keep building into their biggest breakout year yet.



In addition to Indubious' NFTs, the band has cooked up exclusive merch for the physical album, including a 5' x 5' tapestry with album cover art, signed posters, die-cut metal pins, and shirts. The vinyl version of the record is made with colored vinyl featuring a heavy splatter pattern of green and black. Purchase and stream the album at http://moremusic.at/TheBridge.