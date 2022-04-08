Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Indie Singer-Songwriter Gabrielle Metz Releases New Single, 'Masks'

This is the artist's first release under her new label, Heart Songs Music Group.

Apr. 8, 2022  
Singer-Songwriter Gabrielle Metz, strikes a nerve with her latest single, "Masks" and we all felt a twinge as we identified with her lyrics. Recently signed to a pub deal with Heart Songs Music Group. This is Metz's first release with her new label under the direction of Vice President Devon O'Day. "Mask" is available now for streaming & download. Click here to listen.

In our society we all were socially distant long before we were forced to be physically distant in 2020. All of the sudden the minimal face-to-face interactions were also taken away and online was the only remaining form of communication. Growing up during the cusp of Generation Z, most conversations were held through texts, snapchat, and social media. Easily superficial, with only the goal of sharing the 'highlight reel.' "Some of my first lessons growing up were in the Art of Conversation. Gatherings with friends and family were filled with storytelling and laughter. My inspiration for this song is to bring back that art of communication and community." - Gabrielle Metz

Metz is historically a lyricist who writes from a very honest perspective through her own experiences. The song "Masks" is about missed connections, and how that affects our interpersonal relationships. Reminiscing on fond childhood memories and searching for acceptance, Metz penned "Masks." She opens up about her own experience of hiding behind a smile, keeping others at arm's length, fear of being hurt, not knowing how to let someone in but still being willing to try.

This song is an indie singer-songwriter gem that relies heavily on echoing vocals and cinematic production details to elevate the emotional lyrics. Metz is skilled at writing catchy hooks and hypnotic choruses that dive into the deep subject matter of trusting someone with what hides behind the mask you wear every day. The subtle inclusion of a killer guitar solo and a strong bridge carry "Masks" into the last half of the track and round out the piano-led instrumentals. The unassuming strength in the single captures what Metz is made of- grit and a tenacity that is rare to find. "Masks" promises more powerful writing from the singer in the future, and never just in one genre. Metz reminds us to take off our masks, take down our walls and find people we can be our best authentic selves with.

"Masks" Credits

Songwriters: Antonio Moraes (ASCAP) Gabrielle Metz (BMI) Lain Roy (BMI)
Producer: George Alexander
Piano: Damon Fitcher
Guitar: Jon Shields

Biography: Gabrielle Metz is a rising singer-songwriter based out of Nashville, Tennessee. She recently signed a publishing deal with Heart Songs Music Group. She regularly plays at some of Nashville's hottest venues, such as The Listening Room, Live Oak Nashville, Tin Roof, Cabana Taps, and Alley Taps. Gabrielle has also played The Houston Rodeo in Houston, Texas.

Some of Metz's accolades include her single, Hear My Heart named to EJAZZ Radio's top 20. 'Thin Ice' was named to Ignition Radio's Top 20. Her first Christmas track titled 'Christmas With You' was nominated for Social Stars Best Christmas Song. Gabrielle has been nominated for Alabama Music Awards Best Female Country Artist in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021. She was also nominated for Alabama Music Awards Best New Artist in 2018 and 2019, as well as being named to Country Sway's 2021 Artist to Watch.

