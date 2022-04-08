Indie Singer-Songwriter Gabrielle Metz Releases New Single, 'Masks'

|
"Masks" Credits
Songwriters: Antonio Moraes (ASCAP) Gabrielle Metz (BMI) Lain Roy (BMI)
Producer: George Alexander
Piano: Damon Fitcher
Guitar: Jon Shields
Biography: Gabrielle Metz is a rising singer-songwriter based out of Nashville, Tennessee. She recently signed a publishing deal with Heart Songs Music Group. She regularly plays at some of Nashville's hottest venues, such as The Listening Room, Live Oak Nashville, Tin Roof, Cabana Taps, and Alley Taps. Gabrielle has also played The Houston Rodeo in Houston, Texas.
Some of Metz's accolades include her single, Hear My Heart named to EJAZZ Radio's top 20. 'Thin Ice' was named to Ignition Radio's Top 20. Her first Christmas track titled 'Christmas With You' was nominated for Social Stars Best Christmas Song. Gabrielle has been nominated for Alabama Music Awards Best Female Country Artist in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021. She was also nominated for Alabama Music Awards Best New Artist in 2018 and 2019, as well as being named to Country Sway's 2021 Artist to Watch.
