Indie-Pop Band HUNNY Announce New EP & Drop Lead Single

Buzzy LA indie-pop band HUNNY have announced their new EP 'Homesick' out on July 22nd via Epitaph Records. As a follow up to their 2019 debut album, YES. YES. YES. YES, the EP's 4 tracks span across indie/pop-punk sounds with influences of 80's and 90's alternative rock. Today they share the first taste of the project with a nostalgic music video for closing track, "Speed Dial."

Over the course of the pandemic, the four members of HUNNY collectively made nearly 100 demos that turned into the cohesive compilation of 'Homesick.' "We'll bring in demos that have established lyrics or themes already, or we'll write to a melody that happens in the moment," the band expands upon their ever-changing songwriting process. "It's become increasingly collaborative as the band has gone on."

Hitting the studio once more with 'YES. YES. YES. YES' producer Carlos De La Garza (Paramore, The Linda Lindas) the band sought out to explore new sounds after briefly straying from their punk beginnings in favor of 80's new wave and 90's pop influences. "We're trying to get to the root of the music we want to make at this point," the band concluded. The new project finds the band attempting to reconcile those differences with swirling guitar riffs, catchy pop melodies and sugary sweet synths.

'Homesick' propels HUNNY one step closer to their newfound sound.

HUNNY is lead singer/guitarist Jason Yager, guitarist Jake Goldstein, drummer Joey Anderson, and on bassist/keyboards Kevin Grimmet.

Watch the new music video here: