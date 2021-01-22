Indie-Folk Duo Basciville Unveil New Single 'Bloom'

Irish indie-folk duo Basciville have released its new single, "Bloom", alongside a new music video. The track is taken from the band's upcoming debut album, Hymn to The Air, set to release in early 2021.

Continuing the explorations of chaos in creativity, nostalgic lust, and human fragility, "Bloom" follows the momentum of Basciville's earlier singles "Calvary" and "Memory and Other Drugs." Combining modern folk with 90's alt sounds, the new single surveys the dualities of hope, while searching for the balance between holding on and letting go. The two brothers from Wexford beautifully captures these raw emotions within deep ponderings of the mind and unique haunting harmonies. The chorus of "Bloom" culminates the impeccable lyricism with powerful percussion and swooping sounds of hope.

Accompanying the new track is a music video that puts the duo at the center, highlighting the responsibility they take in writing, arranging, shooting, and edit all of their work. They are the beacon of light shrouded in darkness. Watch the new video here and pre-save the single now.

Basciville is the music project of Irish brothers Cillian & Lorcan Byrne. Through its music Basciville explores the joys & sorrows of human existence via the duo's intense lyricism & dark harmony, culminating in a refreshingly novel angle to modern indie-folk. Basciville will release its much-anticipated debut album 'Hymns To The Air' in early 2021.

Watch the video here: