Indie Folk Artist Sasha Dawe Drops Introspective Single 'Who I Am'

Indie/folk artist Sasha Dawe has unveiled his new single "Who I Am," out on all music platforms. The first single from his upcoming EP, "Here I Am", is set to drop on March 21. "Who I Am" highlights Sasha's poetic storytelling and innovative approach to modern folk. His insightful lyrics and mesmerizing, soft production capture a strong sense of self and creative freedom, while honing in on his musical and personal roots. Sasha's ability to fuse raw emotion with genre-defying musicality makes this release a compelling glimpse into what's to come on "Here I Am" this spring.

About the single, he says: "This song is an exploration of the esoteric nature of our sun. The sun is the giver of life and a symbol of hope common to all humanity. Namibia being a desert country, the sun forms a major part of the my roots. The lyrical theme explores the para-religious meaning and purpose behind the symbolism of the sun. The music video was filmed in the Spitzkoppe region of Namibia, which is the oldest desert on the world at some 400 million years old. With this, a deeper and more visual exploration of my roots is made available to the listener".

With an unconventional upbringing, Sasha Dawe was born in Namibia and spent his formative years in Africa, growing up on a mine far from civilization. He took to his music at a young age and immersed himself in the musical culture of his surroundings. The Namibian's intuitive lyrical prowess shines through illustrative verses and radiant playful sounds. A poet and insightful storyteller at heart, he celebrates the intricacies of life by exploring universal emotions and challenging deeply-held assumptions through his work. Sasha's music redefines modern folk music by exuding a sublime youthful freedom with his insightful storytelling and post-punk African feel.

On his new upcoming 5-track EP 'Here I Am', Sasha leans into his African heritage, exploring the roots of his upbringing and allowing a deepening of the relationship with his home. The tracks delve into the esoteric nature of our sun and explore meaning through resilience in hardship. The EP release will be accompanied by three music videos which were filmed in different parts of the Namibian wilderness, adding eclectic dimension and a personalized audio/video experience.

Photo: Giuliana Perretta

Comments