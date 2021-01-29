In-Demand LA Guitarist Molly Miller Confirms New Album

Ever since Molly Miller picked up a guitar at age seven, she's been captivating audiences with her sophisticated and raw style. She's one of LA's most sought-after musicians, recording and touring with artists such as Jason Mraz, Black Eyed Peas, Donna Missal and Morgxn. Today, she reveals her newest project, a trio album entitled St. George, to be released on GSI records on June 4. The album's first single "Spry" is out today.

The Molly Miller Trio was born from a place of mutual admiration and respect between three friends. Miller, bassist Jennifer Condos (Stevie Nicks, Jackson Browne) and drummer Jay Bellerose (Alison Krauss, Robert Plant). These three musicians share a vision to bring back the instrumental. The trio plays dynamic and cathartic music that has a focus not just on improvisation, but arrangements and songwriting. The record deals with the concept of movement - moving homes, moving on tour, moving on from one place in your life to another, figuratively.

"I wrote a lot of the music while on tour," says Miller. "I would come up with concepts, songs, and melodies in hotel rooms and green rooms inspired by the thought of bringing them to Jay and Jen- knowing that they would add the magic to them. The three of us went into United Recording in November of 2019 and tracked the entirety of the record live in two days with the incredible engineer, Mike Piersante. I can't wait to put this record out."

In Guitar magazine Michael James Adam notes, "[Miller] slings the guitar like a wordsmith, wry and sarcastic with a playful slant and flows from hushed whisper to bursts of elation with aplomb." Miller is featured on Jason Mraz's latest albums Know and Look For the Good. She is in the house-band on The Bachelor's newest ABC primetime show, Listen To Your Heart. Soon after earning her Doctorate in Musical Arts from the University of Southern California in 2016, she became the chair of the Guitar Department at Los Angeles College of Music, a position she still holds.